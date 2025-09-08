1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Key Points FDA approval for Novo Nordisk's oral weight loss drug in 2025 could be a game changer.

Efficacy data appears to be on the side of Novo Nordisk.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

It's no secret that Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are toughing it out in the battle of the weight loss drug market. It's also not lost on many investors that Eli Lilly's obesity drug, Zepbound, is winning market share away from Novo Nordisk's offering, Wegovy.

Why Eli Lilly is winning

Despite Wegovy being approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat obesity first in 2021 and Zepbound gaining approval more than two years later in 2023, Zepbound's superior efficacy and Novo Nordisk suffering supply issues with Wegovy have meant the company has lost a bit of the battle.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The war isn't over yet

That said, both Wegovy and Zepbound are delivered subcutaneously (by injection under the skin), but there's another battle brewing over oral weight loss drugs.

Novo Nordisk could be the first to launch an oral version of a weight loss drug (oral Wegovy), and its efficacy and safety data in Phase 3 trials are arguably better than those of Eli Lilly's orforglipron. By way of example, oral Wegovy reduced body weight by 15.1% in its Phase 3 trial, compared to orforglipron's 12.4% reduction (maximum dosage) in its Phase 3 trial.

Orally taken weight loss drugs have clear convenience advantages and don't require trained personnel to deliver. As such, the pendulum may switch again to Novo Nordisk. The company has submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration, which has been accepted, with a decision expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

If approved, oral Wegovy could decisively turn the battle back in Novo Nordisk's favor.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.