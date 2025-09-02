1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Lemonade (LMND)

Key Points Lemonade is growing quickly, and revenue accelerated in the 2025 second quarter.

Since data over time informs its algorithms, it has an advantage over newer insurance upstarts.

Legacy insurers don't have the same interconnected systems that Lemonade has.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade ›

Many investors soured on innovative insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) when it didn't live up to its initial hype. But it's come roaring back, and all of a sudden, there's huge interest in it again. And it's only the beginning.

Here's why investors should pay attention.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AI is changing insurance

Artificial intelligence (AI) became a top trend on Wall Street about three years ago, but Lemonade has been using it to redefine insurance for almost a decade now. AI in insurance makes a lot of sense, since the industry relies on algorithms, and AI and machine learning can analyze the data more efficiently than humans.

Lemonade has grown by leaps and bounds over that decade. In the second quarter, for example, in-force premiums increased 29% year over year -- an acceleration -- and customer count increased 24%.

Obviously, Lemonade isn't the only insurance company leaning into AI today. But its management says it has an advantage over both newcomers and old-timers. In terms of new competition, Lemonade has a leg up because it already has a decades-worth of data to inform its algorithms. The loss ratio is somewhat correlated to the age of a product, and the older and more refined the product and the data, the better the ratio.

For example, home insurance, Lemonade's oldest product, had a 60% loss ratio in the second quarter, lower than 67% for the company total. It will take time for new competitors to catch up, and in the meantime, Lemonade widens its advantage.

As for older companies, they weren't built on a digital substrate like Lemonade was. Unifying all of their disparate systems will be no simple matter. The competition's models were built differently and designed for a lot of human intervention, and there's no easy way to convert all that to the kind of interconnected model that Lemonade has utilized from the start.

Lemonade stands out, and now it's also getting closer to profitability. When it reaches that stage, it will have a clear advantage over its various competitors. That's good news for investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lemonade right now?

Before you buy stock in Lemonade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lemonade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.