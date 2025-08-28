1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Bitcoin (BTC)

Key Points With a $2.2 trillion market cap, Bitcoin currently makes up over half of the crypto market.

All cryptocurrencies are risky, but Bitcoin is a safer choice than most because of its proven track record.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Cryptocurrencies date back to 2009, when an anonymous developer (or possibly developers) using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Technology has advanced over time, as it tends to do, and there are now literally millions of cryptocurrencies, most of which significantly outperform Bitcoin when it comes to of transaction speeds and costs.

Despite that, Bitcoin is still worth knowing about for investors. It's arguably the most important cryptocurrency, for one simple reason.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Bitcoin leads the crypto market by a wide margin

The crypto market as a whole is worth $3.9 trillion (as of Aug. 26). Bitcoin is responsible for 56% of that total value, with a market cap of $2.2 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance has fluctuated -- over the last five years, it has made up anywhere from about 35% to 70% of the crypto market -- but it has always been the market leader.

No other cryptocurrency has come close to beating Bitcoin. The second-largest is Ethereum, which is worth approximately $550 billion todfay, and every other coin is worth under $200 billion.

Bitcoin isn't the only good crypto investment, but it has the longest track record of success and has bounced back from several bear markets. It was also the first cryptocurrency to receive spot ETF approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the first to become popular as a strategic asset in corporate treasuries, both of which have led to more inflows.

A quality pick for a crypto portfolio

As a crypto investor, it can be tempting to focus on altcoins -- cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin -- because they have more room to grow. But obvious investments can still be the correct decision sometimes.

Even though Bitcoin may not be the most exciting buy, it has outperformed the major stock market indexes and most cryptocurrencies over the years. If you invest in crypto, Bitcoin is worth having in your portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,120!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.