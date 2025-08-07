1 Reason to Buy Upstart (UPST)

Key Points There’s a lot to like about Upstart, as its business has grown nicely despite a difficult environment.

Upstart’s loan data shows that its model does a superior job of predicting credit losses.

While Upstart mostly originates personal loans, there’s a more exciting opportunity.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

After a turbulent couple of years following the interest rate spikes of 2022, Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) business has grown nicely. In fact, despite the persistent high-rate environment and economic uncertainty, Upstart's loan origination volume grew by a staggering 89% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.

Upstart's management is calling for the company to produce its first billion-dollar revenue year ever in 2025. Think about that -- not even during the extreme low-interest environment of 2021 did Upstart ever manage a billion dollars.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

There are other reasons for Upstart shareholders to be optimistic. The company's loan data shows that it does a more effective job of predicting loan defaults than the traditional FICO model. And after several years of losses, Upstart managed an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% in the latest quarter and is virtually breakeven on a GAAP net income basis.

1 big reason to buy Upstart now

To be clear, Upstart's personal loan vertical has been firing on all cylinders. But it's the two newer verticals -- auto loans and home loans, specifically home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) -- that are most exciting.

The auto lending market is a massive one that is several times the size of the personal loan industry. And in the latest quarter, Upstart's auto originations were nearly five times what they were a year ago.

Mortgages could be the really big opportunity here. Upstart's HELOC origination volume, which launched a little over a year ago, grew 52% sequentially in the first quarter. Combined, auto and home loans make up about 2% of the company's total loan originations today but could end up being the biggest driver of growth.

One key statistic worth knowing is that U.S. homeowners are sitting on an all-time high $35 trillion in home equity, and many are just waiting for the opportunity to tap into it at lower rates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Upstart and has the following options: short December 2025 $95 calls on Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.