Markets
UPST

1 Reason to Buy Upstart (UPST)

August 07, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by Matt Frankel for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • There’s a lot to like about Upstart, as its business has grown nicely despite a difficult environment.

  • Upstart’s loan data shows that its model does a superior job of predicting credit losses.

  • While Upstart mostly originates personal loans, there’s a more exciting opportunity.

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

After a turbulent couple of years following the interest rate spikes of 2022, Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) business has grown nicely. In fact, despite the persistent high-rate environment and economic uncertainty, Upstart's loan origination volume grew by a staggering 89% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.

Upstart's management is calling for the company to produce its first billion-dollar revenue year ever in 2025. Think about that -- not even during the extreme low-interest environment of 2021 did Upstart ever manage a billion dollars.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Hand holding hundred dollar bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

There are other reasons for Upstart shareholders to be optimistic. The company's loan data shows that it does a more effective job of predicting loan defaults than the traditional FICO model. And after several years of losses, Upstart managed an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% in the latest quarter and is virtually breakeven on a GAAP net income basis.

1 big reason to buy Upstart now

To be clear, Upstart's personal loan vertical has been firing on all cylinders. But it's the two newer verticals -- auto loans and home loans, specifically home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) -- that are most exciting.

The auto lending market is a massive one that is several times the size of the personal loan industry. And in the latest quarter, Upstart's auto originations were nearly five times what they were a year ago.

Mortgages could be the really big opportunity here. Upstart's HELOC origination volume, which launched a little over a year ago, grew 52% sequentially in the first quarter. Combined, auto and home loans make up about 2% of the company's total loan originations today but could end up being the biggest driver of growth.

One key statistic worth knowing is that U.S. homeowners are sitting on an all-time high $35 trillion in home equity, and many are just waiting for the opportunity to tap into it at lower rates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Upstart and has the following options: short December 2025 $95 calls on Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.