1 Reason to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock

Key Points One of the most appealing features of Pfizer's stock is its dividend.

The payout recently yielded a hefty 7.4% -- and it's been growing over time.

There's reason to be bullish over Pfizer's long-term potential.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

I can actually think of multiple reasons to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock, but if I had to focus on only one, I'd choose its dividend. The stock's dividend yield was recently a whopping 7.4%! In other words, if you buy at recent levels, you'll collect about $740 each year for every $10,000 you have invested in Pfizer. Invest, say, $30,000, and you're looking at around $2,220 in annual income.

And better still, healthy and growing dividend-paying stocks tend to increase their payouts over time. Pfizer's total annual dividend amount was recently $1.71 per share, and that's up from $1.52 in 2020 and $1.12 in 2015.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Keep in mind, though, that many steep dividend yields are due to the underlying stock having fallen, and Pfizer is a clear example of that phenomenon. Its shares were recently down about 18% over the past year and, in fact, are down even more over the past three years. That's largely due to several patent protections for blockbuster drugs expiring in the coming years, such as patents for Eliquis, Prevnar, and Ibrance.

But Pfizer has prepared for that eventuality by building a solid pipeline of drugs in development, some of which could become blockbusters. Partly due to its acquisition of Seagen, Pfizer has become more of a player in oncology, with much of its late-stage drugs in development focused on cancers.

Another issue for Pfizer is that sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and its Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 are down significantly from earlier levels. Still, though, they're on the market and generating revenue for Pfizer.

Another green flag for Pfizer is its valuation. Its recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8 is well below its five-year average of 10, and its price-to-sales ratio, recently 2.1, is well below the five-year average of 3.0. So, give this stock some consideration for your long-term portfolio -- especially if you're interested in dividend income.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Selena Maranjian has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.