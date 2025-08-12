1 Reason to Buy Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock

Key Points Eli Lilly specializes in obesity and diabetes treatments, among other areas.

It's reasonable to expect a lot more growth from the company.

Its shares aren't exactly cheap at recent levels, though.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have made some investors much richer. Over the last decade, for example, Eli Lilly stock averaged annual gains of 25.1%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into a stake worth $94,204. (The S&P 500 index averaged a still-respectable 12.7% over the same period, turning $10,000 into $33,117.) Had you reinvested your Lilly dividends into more shares of stock along the way, your average gain would have been 26.9%, and your investment's value $108,082.

If you're not an Eli Lilly shareholder, you might be wondering whether you should become one. Well, there's certainly a solid green flag or two. Unfortunately, there's a red flag, too.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A key reason to buy into Eli Lilly is its solid portfolio of drugs and drugs in development. It's already a leader in the increasingly popular realm of weight loss drugs -- with weight loss drug Zepbound and diabetes drug Mounjaro -- and its cancer drug Verzenio is very promising, too. And those are just some of its drugs. My colleague Keith Speights has suggested that Lilly might become the first healthcare company to cross the $1 trillion mark in market value.

Of course, not every drug will become a best-seller -- and some never even get approved. Eli Lilly reported some disappointing results for its weight loss drug orforglipron recently, which sent its shares downward -- even though patients taking it did lose significant weight.

So what's the red flag? Well, it's Eli Lilly's valuation. With a recent price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 61, well above its five-year average of 50, the stock seems a bit richly priced -- though not wildly overpriced. You could still load up on it if you're a long-term investor, or you could buy into the stock gradually over time. Note, too, that President Trump's threatened tariffs could hurt pharmaceutical companies in general.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.