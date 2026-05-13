1 Reason to Buy Dutch Bros Stock Right Now

Key Points

Dutch Bros reported an 8.3% increase in comps in the 2026 first quarter.

The growing beverage chain plans to open at least 185 stores this year.

And that's not all -- it sees the potential for 7,000 stores in the long term.

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Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a rapidly expanding beverage chain that's now in 25 states, with growth driven by comparable-store sales (comps). The future looks bright, and it has incredible expansion plans, which is one reason to buy Dutch Bros stock today.

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As of the end of the 2026 first quarter, Dutch Bros had 1,177 locations. It opened 41 stores in the quarter and plans to add at least 185 more this year. Management's mid-term goal is to operate 2,029 stores by 2029, essentially doubling its current count. And in the longer term, it sees the opportunity to operate 7,000, a nearly sevenfold increase from today.

So far, the company has demonstrated it can expand successfully into new areas. It has a rigorous strategy that includes a robust media campaign to get its name out and a "cluster" model, opening several stores at once in a given area to build its presence.

It also has a deliberate real estate strategy, with locations to figure into its mostly drive-thru portfolio. It also has walk-up windows and dining areas, depending on the location.

Customers love its distinctive beverages, as indicated by strong comps growth -- up 8.3% year over year in the first quarter. Dutch Bros has been leading with innovation; it was the first major coffee chain to offer protein coffee, and it sells carefully curated flavors and combinations that keep customers coming back for more. That bodes well for the success of future shops, and as its store count doubles and triples and keeps increasing, patient shareholders should see their investments pay off.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.