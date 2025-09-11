Markets
MO

1 Reason to Buy Altria Stock Before Sept. 15

September 11, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Stefon Walters for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Altria recently announced its 60th dividend increase in the past 56 years.

  • Altria's dividend yield is more than five times higher than the current S&P 500 average.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Altria Group ›

Altria (NYSE: MO) is one of the world's largest tobacco companies, with well-known brands under its umbrella that include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Parliament, Copenhagen, and Skoal. Although some investors may have reservations about investing in a tobacco company, those who do invest in the company typically do so for one reason: Its ultra-high-yield (and growing) dividend.

If you're interested in investing in Altria, you might want to do so before Sept. 15, because that is its ex-dividend date. When it comes to stocks, a company's ex-dividend date is the day by which an investor must own shares of the company to be eligible to receive its next dividend payout. In Altria's case, owning the stock before Sept. 15 will ensure you receive the dividend payout scheduled for Oct. 10.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Worker in yellow shirt and cap handling dried tobacco leaves inside a curing barn.

Image source: Getty Images.

One of the stock market's top dividend stocks

When Altria recently announced that it was increasing its quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share (up from $1.02), it marked the company's 56th consecutive year increasing its dividend, and the 60th total increase in that span. That track record of growth helped Altria earn the designation as a Dividend King.

At the time of writing, Altria's dividend yield is around 6.16%, which is slightly below its average over the past decade, but more than five times the S&P 500's current average of 1.2%.

MO Dividend Yield Chart

Data by YCharts.

While Altria's appeal has long been its dividend, the stock has had an impressive 2025 so far, up 26%. I wouldn't invest in the stock expecting these returns year in and year out, but if you're looking for a company that can provide reliable dividend income, Altria is a good choice.

Should you invest $1,000 in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,879!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,947!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.