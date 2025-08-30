1 Reason Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Is One of the Best Financial Stocks You Can Buy Today

Key Points Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's largest investment conglomerate and will be going through a major change at the end of this year.

Warren Buffett will be stepping down as the company's CEO.

Berkshire seems to have a strong succession plan in place and a huge cash pile that could help pave the way for a new run of growth.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

CEO Warren Buffett purchased a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in May 1965. Using the company as the namesake and a foundational element for his new investment, Buffett went on to deliver one of the most incredible investing success stories in history.

Notably, Buffett will retire from the CEO role at the end of this year. At age 95, it's fair to say that he's earned his place as one of history's greatest investors. While a major leadership change is on the horizon, there's a good reason why Berkshire still stands out as one of the best stocks in the financials sector to buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Berkshire has impressive resources to work with

At the beginning of 2026, Buffett will be succeeded as CEO by Greg Abel -- the current CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and vice chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire. What's more, portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs will be staying on as stock pickers for the company.

While Buffett is stepping back from the CEO role, he will stay on as the chairman of the company's board of directors. So even though Berkshire's most high-profile leader will be taking a less active role, a strong succession plan and leadership team are in place.

With a gain of 10.1% this year, Berkshire stock has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 index's total return level of 10.6% over the period. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has posted a total return of 12.4%. Berkshire's underperformance is partially rooted in the defensive positioning the company has adopted amid recent market conditions.

While companies in the tech and financials sectors have generally been outperforming this year, Berkshire has reduced its exposure to these categories in favor of building up a massive cash pile. As of the company's latest public disclosure, Berkshire carried a cash and short-term equivalents position of approximately $344 billion. Berkshire's massive cash pile and time-tested team of leaders make it a smart defensive play in today's market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,355!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.