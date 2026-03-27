The 1 Reason Arista Networks Is Quietly Winning the AI Race in 2026

Key Points

Arista Networks benefits from the increasing importance of high-performance networking in data centers.

The company’s AI networking revenue is expected to nearly double to $3.25 billion in 2026.

Strong hyperscaler demand and a diversified customer base are key positives for the company.

10 stocks we like better than Arista Networks ›

Global markets have become highly volatile in recent days as the Iran war drives oil prices higher and heightens geopolitical uncertainty. As a result, the benchmark S&P 500 index is down roughly 4.3% (as of March 24, 2026) since the conflict began. Investors have been reducing exposure to equities, including high-growth technology stocks, and instead shifting capital toward safe-haven assets.

That shift in sentiment is weighing on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks, including Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), whose shares trade down almost 19% from the 52-week high set in November 2025. However, this pullback appears to be driven mostly by macroeconomic uncertainty rather than company-specific weakness.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Against that backdrop, here's why Arista Networks appears to be an exceptional play in 2026.

The one reason: Arista is powering networks in data centers

The biggest reason Arista is quietly winning the AI race is its critical role in enabling high-speed, low-latency data center networking that allows thousands of GPUs to function as a single system. As AI networks have grown larger and more complex, managing data congestion, latency, and massive data flows has become increasingly challenging.

Arista's recent financials have been stellar. The company reported fiscal 2025 (ending Dec. 31, 2025) revenue of $9 billion, up 28.6% year over year, with operating margins of around 42.8%. Cloud providers and AI companies accounted for 48%, enterprise and financials accounted for 32%, while AI and specialty providers accounted for 20% of total fiscal 2025 revenue. The diversified customer base demonstrates that the company does not rely excessively on any single industry or company. Arista now expects its AI networking revenue to almost double year over year to $3.25 billion in 2026.

Arista's networking technology enables extremely fast communication at 10-gigabit to 800-gigabit speeds, with 1.6-terabit systems emerging to support next-generation AI workloads. At the same time, Arista also benefits from the industry's shift away from proprietary to open, Ethernet-based networking architectures.

Should you buy stock in Arista Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Arista Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arista Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,049,793!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 27, 2026.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.