1 Reason Apple Stock Just Hit All-Time Highs

Key Points

Apple's market cap recently crossed the $4 trillion mark for the first time ever.

Signs that the U.S. could reach a trade deal with China have helped the company reach a record valuation level.

A U.S.-China trade deal would be good for Apple on multiple levels.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

On the heels of a recent rally, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock's market capitalization climbed above the $4 trillion level for the first time in the company's history this week. As of this writing, Apple's market cap is now ahead of Microsoft's, which just dipped back to just below $4 trillion. Meanwhile, Nvidia is sitting at the top of the heap with a market cap of approximately $4.95 trillion, having fallen back a bit after topping $5 trillion earlier in the week.

In addition to news of strong sales for the company's iPhone 17 lines, there's another huge catalyst that has helped Apple's valuation surge to a new all-time high, with the company joining the illustrious ranks of the $4 trillion club.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Apple is surging on improved China outlook

Over the last week, President Donald Trump and administration officials have made comments suggesting that it's likely that the U.S. will be able to reach a trade agreement with China in the near future. If so, that would be great news for Apple.

Tense relations between the U.S. and China have contributed to relatively sluggish sales performance for Apple's hardware in the Chinese market as shoppers in the territory have increasingly opted for domestic brands. While Apple is making big investment commitments to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., the tech giant still relies on Chinese factories for a large percentage of its hardware manufacturing. As a result, the company stands to face some significant headwinds if high tariffs remain in place.

With signs that tensions between the U.S. and China could de-escalate in the near term, some of the biggest potential headwinds facing Apple could be alleviated. On the other hand, investors should keep in mind that there is still the potential for unfavorable twists and turns when it comes to U.S.-China relations -- and Apple could face valuation volatility if signs emerge that the dynamic is souring again.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.