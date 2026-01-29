1 Reason This $4 Trillion Tech Giant Is the Ultimate AI Stock to Buy With $1,000

Key Points

From research and cloud computing to LLMs and ad capabilities, this business is involved in many phases of AI.

Because the current valuation is reasonable, investors should act with a sense of urgency.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a focal point in the investing community, given the massive amount of capital being invested in this industry, coupled with its huge potential, . There are a lot of businesses in the stock market that might catch your attention, but one stands out above the rest.

This company, a technology powerhouse with a $4 trillion market cap, is the ultimate AI stock to buy with $1,000. Here's one reason why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alphabet has a presence in all phases of AI development

Any investor who wants AI exposure needs to take a closer look at Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). It has long been a dominant force in the internet age and is poised to be a leader in the AI age. It has a presence in AI research, chip development, and cloud computing (with its Google Cloud Platform).

What's more, Alphabet's Gemini large language models (LLMs) support an app that has 650 million monthly active users. The company's numerous platforms, like Search, YouTube, and Gmail, among others, integrate AI-powered tools to improve the user experience. In addition, AI helps Alphabet boost outcomes for its advertising customers.

The valuation isn't expensive

It's a good idea if investors act with a sense of urgency. Alphabet shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. I don't view this as being an expensive valuation, especially when you understand that the company posts double-digit earnings growth on a consistent basis.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.