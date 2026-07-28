1 Popular Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 13,000%, According to Bitmine's Tom Lee

Key Points

Ethereum is the world's largest platform for building decentralized software applications.

Tom Lee, Wall Street analyst and chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, thinks Ethereum will soon enjoy growing adoption.

Lee predicts Ether could eventually reach $250,000 per coin.

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Cryptocurrencies have had a rough time since October 2025, with most major coins and tokens trading deeply in the red. Not even the industry leaders have escaped the carnage, with Ethereum's native cryptocurrency, Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), down more than 60% from its all-time high.

But Tom Lee, Wall Street analyst and chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), thinks this could be an incredible opportunity to buy Ether. It currently trades at about $1,940 per coin, but he predicts it is about to embark on a staggering rally to $250,000, representing a potential gain of almost 13,000%.

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Lee says the transition to "Ethereum 2.0" could create a tremendous amount of value, and here's what he means.

How does Ethereum work?

Ethereum is a platform where people develop decentralized software applications, which are popular in industries such as finance and gaming. These apps are governed by slivers of computer code called smart contracts that live on the Ethereum blockchain, and they typically can't be changed. This approach ensures no person or company can manipulate an app's rules or functions, so it always remains fully decentralized.

The Ethereum network itself is also decentralized, because it's hosted on thousands of nodes, or computers, all over the world, which store an updated copy of its blockchain. Therefore, the network won't be compromised even if some nodes suffer an outage, which is how Ethereum has maintained 100% uptime during the past decade.

Ether is the lubricant that keeps the network running. Whenever someone uses an Ethereum-based app, that person activates a smart contract and triggers a fee payable in Ether, which covers the computer processing costs. That means demand for Ether grows organically as the network becomes more popular, which should result in a higher value per coin, at least in theory.

What is Ethereum 2.0?

Tom Lee thinks there is a fundamental shift happening right now, which will see Ethereum leave the early non-fungible token (NFT) and crypto software application era behind, and move into the mainstream economy. He thinks major financial institutions will increasingly build payment rails on the network, and he also believes it could become the primary settlement layer for transactions conducted by artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents.

BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase have launched investment funds using the Ethereum network this year, which are hosted on the blockchain instead of traditional stock exchanges. These funds have already attracted billions of dollars combined, which they invest in secure assets such as U.S. Treasury securities.

Robinhood Markets also recently launched an Ethereum-based project, which tokenizes real-world stocks to allow clients to bypass regular exchanges and buy and sell shares through the blockchain instead. Blockchains never close, so clients can transact 24 hours per day, even on weekends.

On the AI side, digital agents will eventually need their own identities and potentially even their own money. An established, trusted, and decentralized network like Ethereum could be perfectly suited to processing their transactions, and there's no telling how big this opportunity could be over the long term.

Is Lee's target realistic?

There are 120.7 million Ether coins in circulation right now, so at $1,940 each, the ecosystem has a market capitalization of about $234 billion. Some simple math suggests that a price of $250,000 per token would result in a market cap of $30.1 trillion, which is roughly equal to the output of the entire U.S. economy last year. It would also make Ether six times more valuable than Nvidia, the world's largest company, which is currently valued at about $5 trillion.

If Ethereum does become an important utility in the financial and AI industries, then it's possible Lee's $250,000 target will come to fruition one day. However, despite the adoption by major financial institutions so far, the network still only has roughly 2.2 million daily active wallet addresses across its main blockchain and all major Layer-2 blockchains, which is actually down from 3.7 million a year ago -- and trending lower, according to Growthepie.

In other words, it seems Ethereum is still operating on the fringes of industries such as finance, and regular consumers aren't flocking to tokenized funds or assets. It's unclear what could eventually drive mainstream adoption, but that is a critical hurdle standing in the way of Lee's ambitious target.

It's also important to remember that Lee is the chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which currently owns 5.8 million Ether coins, pr nearly 5% of the entire circulating supply. The company's position is worth a whopping $11 billion, but that would grow to a staggering $1.4 trillion if Ether hits $250,000 per coin. Therefore, his highly bullish forecast is a little self-serving, and I'd treat it with a healthy dose of skepticism.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock, Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.