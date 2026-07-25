1 Popular Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 1,125%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

Key Points

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion, making it the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Ark Investment Management, which was founded by technology investor Cathie Wood, thinks Bitcoin could soar more than tenfold by 2030.

Ark thinks six potential catalysts will fuel the rally, but the most important one isn't quite working as expected.

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Despite a 47% decline from its peak, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) still has a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion, making it the world's largest cryptocurrency. But Ark Investment Management, which was founded by seasoned technology investor Cathie Wood, thinks it could amass a market cap of $16 trillion by 2030, which is higher than the current value of Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet combined.

Based on Bitcoin's circulating supply of 20 million coins, Ark's forecast would translate to a price of almost $800,000 per coin, representing a whopping 1,125% gain from its price of $65,300 as I write this. But is that target realistic?

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Ark's six catalysts for potential upside

Ark publishes a fresh edition of its "Big Ideas" report each year, which highlights areas of the technology industry where the firm sees value. In the 2026 report, it outlined six core reasons for its 2030 Bitcoin target:

Institutional investment: Ark predicts global fund managers will eventually park around 2.5% of their $200 trillion in managed assets in Bitcoin. Digital gold: Ark thinks Bitcoin could capture around 40% of gold's $28 trillion market cap as investors look for an alternative to the shiny yellow metal. Emerging-market safe haven: Ark believes citizens in developing countries will increasingly turn to Bitcoin to hedge against economic and political instability. Nation-state treasury: The U.S. established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in 2025, so it will hold the cryptocurrency the same way it holds gold and other assets. Ark thinks other countries will follow suit. Corporate treasury: Some companies have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets to hedge against economic uncertainty. Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies is a moderate example, whereas Michael Saylor's Strategy is an extreme example. Bitcoin on-chain financial services: Ark believes the Bitcoin network will be increasingly popular for making peer-to-peer transactions, bypassing traditional payment systems.

The institutional investment and digital gold catalysts account for $14.8 trillion of Ark's 2030 market cap forecast of $16 trillion for Bitcoin. The firm actually increased the size of the potential digital gold opportunity in the 2026 "Big Ideas" report because gold soared in value during 2025.

But the 2026 update wasn't all good news. Ark reduced the size of the emerging-market safe-haven opportunity compared to last year's edition of the report, because Bitcoin alternatives like stablecoins are experiencing high adoption rates. Stablecoins are usually priced in U.S. dollars and experience very little volatility, making them attractive to citizens in developing countries where there is economic instability.

Ark's 2030 forecast might be too ambitious

A potential 1,125% return by 2030 certainly sounds appealing, but a $16 trillion market cap might be a bridge too far for Bitcoin. As I mentioned earlier, the cryptocurrency would be worth more than the current value of America's three largest companies combined. But $16 trillion is also equivalent to half the output of the entire U.S. economy, which was $30.7 trillion last year.

There is also an issue with one of Ark's primary catalysts. While many investors do consider Bitcoin a digital alternative to gold, it hasn't performed like one. Actual gold soared by 64% during 2025 as investors sought a safe-haven asset to hedge against heightened political and economic uncertainty triggered by soaring U.S. government debt and the Trump administration's widespread tariffs.

Bitcoin, however, declined by 5% last year, so investors neglected the cryptocurrency and flocked to gold for protection in crunch time.

If Bitcoin can't amass the equivalent of 40% of gold's market cap by 2030, it will have to find roughly $9.8 trillion in value from somewhere else to meet Ark's $16 trillion forecast. None of the other five catalysts outlined by Ark can even come close to filling that gap, even based on the firm's most bullish scenarios.

As a result, while Bitcoin could deliver some upside in the long run, I think the odds of it soaring to around $800,000 per coin by 2030 are very low.

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Bitcoin, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.