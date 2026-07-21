1 Oil Stock Yielding Over 8% That Wall Street Is Ignoring

Key Points

Western Midstream has less analyst coverage than larger MLPs like Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners.

It currently offers a much higher yield compared to those larger MLPs.

Its solid growth profile adds to its total return potential.

10 stocks we like better than Western Midstream Partners ›

With a more than 8% yield, Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) should be hard to ignore. However, it doesn't have as much positive coverage on Wall Street as other master limited partnerships (MLPs). As a result, it's flying under the radar of most investors.

Here's a look at why you won't want to ignore this high-yielding MLP.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Underfollowed and unloved

Fourteen Wall Street analysts currently cover Western Midstream Partners. Only four have a "buy" rating on the MLP, while nine rate it a "hold" and one has a "sell" rating. For comparison, 21 analysts currently cover both Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). They're very bullish on Energy Transfer (five "strong buys" and 14 "buy" ratings) and moderately bullish on Enterprise Products Partners (two "strong buys" and eight "buys").

There are many reasons fewer analysts cover this MLP. It's not as big or as diversified as Energy Transfer or Enterprise Products Partners. Western Midstream also has significant ties to one company: Occidental Petroleum. The oil giant is its top unitholder (39.5% of its common units) and largest customer (55% of its revenue in 2025, falling to 47% in 2026). These and other factors are leading some Wall Street analysts to completely ignore the company.

What Wall Street is missing

For the most part, Wall Street analysts focus on growth over income. As a result, they tend to miss out on the total return potential of some higher-yielding stocks.

Western Midstream's base return comes from its high-yielding distribution. At over 8%, the MLP offers a higher cash yield than Enterprise Products Partners (5.8% current yield) and Energy Transfer (6.6%). That high-yielding payout is on a rock-solid foundation. It generates stable cash flows backed by long-term, fee-based contracts with Occidental Petroleum and third-party customers. The MLP currently expects to produce between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion of distributable cash flow this year, easily covering its $1.5 billion annual distribution outlay. It also has a solid investment-grade balance sheet backed by a low 3.1 times leverage ratio.

That gives the MLP the financial flexibility to grow its operations through bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth capital projects. The company recently closed its $1.6 billion acquisition of Brazos Delaware, which strategically expands its operations in a core area, further diversifies its revenue away from Occidental, while immediately boosting its cash flow per unit. The MLP also has several organic expansion projects underway, including the Loving II gas processing plant and Pathfinder Pipeline, both of which will enter commercial service early next year. Western expects its growth drivers to fuel long-term adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 4% to 5% per year. That should support continued annual distribution growth in the low-to-mid single-digits.

High-octane total return potential

Western Midstream's high-yielding distribution provides an over 8% base cash return each year, which should grow at a low-to-mid single-digit rate. The company's earnings and distribution growth should support a steadily rising unit price. Add it up, and the MLP could deliver an annual total return of 12% to 14%. That's an attractive proposition for investors comfortable with receiving the Schedule K-1 Federal tax form the MLP sends each year.

Should you buy stock in Western Midstream Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Western Midstream Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Western Midstream Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners and Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.