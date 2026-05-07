1 Number That Should Change the Way You Think About SoFi Stock

Key Points

SoFi reported that its cross-selling has become far more efficient.

43% of new products opened on SoFi’s platform are opened by existing members.

This results in stickier relationships and lower acquisition costs.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) reported its first-quarter results, and to put it gently, the market wasn't thrilled. Shares fell by more than 10% the day after the earnings release, mainly because forward guidance fell short of expectations.

For the most part, SoFi's numbers looked incredibly strong. Revenue soared 41% year over year in the quarter to an all-time high, loan originations were the highest SoFi has ever reported, and profitability remains strong. SoFi added 1.1 million new members, the most it has ever added in a single quarter, and it completed the highly anticipated launches of business banking and its SoFi Plus premium subscription product.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, the most important number from a long-term investor's perspective was a little less obvious. Instead of fixating on SoFi's guidance, here's one under-the-radar number investors should be paying very close attention to.

SoFi's cross-selling efficiency is improving fast

As mentioned, SoFi added 1.1 million new members during the first quarter. But it also added 1.8 million new products to its ecosystem. For clarification, a product refers to something like a loan, a checking account, an investment account, or something else SoFi offers.

I won't keep you in suspense. Perhaps the most important number from SoFi's first quarter is 43%. That's the percentage of new products opened on SoFi's platform that were opened by the company's existing members. And the progress SoFi has made in this area has been impressive. As CEO Anthony Noto shared on the conference call, "SoFi continues to accelerate with 43% of new products opened by existing SoFi members versus 40% last quarter and 36% in Q1 of 2025."

To be clear, SoFi still has a long way to go in cross-selling. A primary banking relationship is typically defined as having four to five products with the same institution. For example, a banking customer might have a checking account, a credit card, an investment account, and a loan.

Of course, some of this is because there's still a lot SoFi doesn't offer. For example, you can't get an auto loan or open a CD account through SoFi -- at least not yet. But with a total of 22.2 million products and 14.7 million members, the average SoFi member has approximately 1.5 products. That's still on the low end, but it's very encouraging to see this metric move in the right direction.

Why it matters to investors

The improvement in SoFi's cross-selling rate is important for a few reasons.

First, the more products SoFi's customers have, the stickier the relationships become. In other words, if you only have a checking account with a certain bank, it's far easier to switch than if virtually all of your financial accounts are at the same place.

Second, as cross-selling improves, SoFi's customer acquisition cost gets lower. Think of it this way. To get someone to take out a personal loan, SoFi either spends money on advertising or pays a hefty referral bonus if that customer isn't already a member. But if you already have a SoFi checking account and choose to apply for a credit card with the bank, it costs SoFi virtually nothing to add that credit card to your app.

It's no secret that SoFi's goal is to become its members' primary bank. A primary financial services relationship has tremendous long-term value to the company, and there's an argument to be made that of all of the non-traditional banks out there, SoFi has done the best job of creating an all-in-one banking disruptor.

Having said that, Noto has expressed some ambitious goals, such as becoming a top-10 U.S. financial institution and ultimately growing into a trillion-dollar company. To achieve these things, SoFi will have to become the primary financial institution for most of its members -- and with a rapidly rising cross-selling rate, this is very encouraging for long-term SoFi investors.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $473,985!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,650!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 7, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.