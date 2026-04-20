1 Nuclear Stock That Could Power Your Retirement Income for Decades

Key Points

Brookfield Asset Management owns a controlling stake in Westinghouse.

That stake could boost its profits and dividends over the next decade.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management ›

After the Fukushima disaster in 2011, many nuclear energy companies struggled for more than a decade as cautious countries paused their nuclear projects. But over the past few years, the nuclear market has warmed again as power-hungry cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and data center markets have driven more countries to restart those projects. The development of smaller, safer, and more power-efficient reactors is also fueling that boom.

From 2024 to 2050, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expects the world's nuclear capacity to expand by up to 2.6 times. To capitalize on that expansion, many growth-oriented investors are flocking toward nuclear "pure plays" -- such as the uranium miner Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) or small modular reactor (SMR) maker NuScale.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, those stocks are volatile and don't pay any dividends. If you're looking for a more conservative income play with plenty of exposure to the expanding nuclear market, you should take a closer look at Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM).

What does Brookfield Asset Management do?

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the world's largest alternative asset management firms. Instead of investing in traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and Treasuries, it provides exposure to "alternative" investments like real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and credit markets. Most of its profits come from its management fees for those portfolios.

In 2023, Brookfield Asset Management teamed up with Cameco to purchase Westinghouse, one of the world's top nuclear energy and technology companies. Brookfield now owns 51% of Westinghouse, while Cameco controls the remaining 49%.

Brookfield Asset Management measures its growth with three key performance metrics: its fee-bearing capital (FBC), its total managed capital from all its clients; its fee-related earnings (FRE), or its total earnings from management and advisory fees; and its distributable earnings (DE), or its available cash flow for covering its dividends and interest payments. All three figures have steadily risen over the past four years, even as inflation, higher interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds rattled the global economy.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 2025 FBC $418 billion $457 billion $539 billion $603 billion Growth (YOY) 15% 9% 18% 12% FRE $2.11 billion $2.24 billion $2.46 billion $2.99 billion Growth (YOY) 15% 6% 10% 22% DE $2.10 billion $2.24 billion $2.36 billion $2.69 billion Growth (YOY) 11% 7% 5% 14%

Brookfield continued to grow as many institutional investors shifted their assets from conventional to alternative investments to hedge their portfolios against those challenges. Many of its funds also lock in their investors for more than a decade.

Why is Brookfield a nuclear income stock?

Those strengths already make Brookfield Asset Management a stable long-term investment. It also pays a forward yield of 3.7% and has raised its payout each year after it was spun off from Brookfield Corporation in 2022.

But from 2025 to 2030, Brookfield plans to double the size of its business with $1.2 trillion in FBC, $5.8 billion in FRE, and $5.9 billion in DE by the final year. A major catalyst will be its controlling stake in Westinghouse, which entered a strategic partnership with the U.S. government last October to construct at least $80 billion in new reactors to "reinvigorate the nuclear power industrial base" and support the expansion of the AI market.

Therefore, the nuclear market's expansion should directly boost Brookfield's DE over the next few decades, giving it ample room for future dividend hikes. So if you're looking for a simple way to profit from the resurgent nuclear market that generates stable income, Brookfield Asset Management checks all the right boxes.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Asset Management right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Asset Management, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Asset Management wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Cameco. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.