1 No-Brainer Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now

Market turbulence has defined 2025's investment landscape as political brinkmanship over trade policy sent stocks on a wild ride. The initial shock of President Trump's aggressive tariff announcements triggered widespread selling, particularly in growth-oriented sectors with global supply chains and international revenue exposure. However, recent signals of moderation in the administration's approach have sparked a tentative recovery, creating what may be an exceptional buying opportunity for forward-thinking investors.

With many premier growth companies still trading well below their recent highs despite improving fundamentals, the current market environment favors those willing to look beyond short-term volatility.

One standout opportunity in this landscape is the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEMKT: VUG), which has retreated 11% year to date (at the time of this writing) despite housing many of America's most innovative and financially sound enterprises. This temporary blip presents a compelling entry point in this top exchange-traded fund (ETF) for investors seeking exposure to high-quality growth companies through a time-tested, low-cost vehicle.

A premium growth vehicle at an exceptional value

The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares offers investors broad exposure to U.S. large-cap growth companies at an industry-leading low cost. With an expense ratio of just 0.04%, this top Vanguard fund delivers remarkable value. Investors pay a mere 40 cents annually per $1,000 invested, compared to $7.70 for the average comparable growth fund charging the industry average of 0.77%.

This ETF tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, which employs a quantitative methodology to identify companies with stronger growth characteristics based on factors including forward earnings growth, historical earnings growth, sales growth, and return on assets. The resulting portfolio contains 166 holdings across various sectors, with a heavy emphasis on technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services companies at the forefront of America's innovation economy.

Market-beating, long-term performance

Despite the recent pullback, this fund's long-term performance tells a compelling story. Over the past 10 years, it has delivered an average annual return of 14.2%, outpacing the broader S&P 500's 12.4% average annual return during the same period.

The fund has also been resilient to market shocks. Following the March 2020 pandemic crash, it recovered quickly, delivering exceptional returns through 2024 (see graph below). This pattern of robust recovery following market dislocations underscores the potential opportunity presented by the current pullback, particularly given the improving outlook on trade policy that initially triggered the sell-off in growth stocks.

VUG data by YCharts.

Three powerful catalysts coming down the pike

Several powerful trends should continue propelling this fund's underlying companies for decades to come. First, artificial intelligence (AI) represents perhaps the most transformative technology since the internet. The fund's significant exposure to AI leaders like Nvidia and Microsoft positions it to capture substantial value, as AI applications proliferate across industries, driving productivity gains and creating new business models.

Second, the global economy is undergoing a digital makeover. Companies are increasingly investing in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital payments, and e-commerce capabilities, benefiting many of the fund's top holdings. The secular shift toward digital channels of all kinds bodes well for many of the high-powered tech companies that feature prominently in this growth ETF.

Third, healthcare innovation is accelerating with breakthroughs in genomics, precision medicine, and drug development technologies. The fund's exposure to leading healthcare and life sciences companies offers investors participation in this critical growth vector that combines defensive characteristics with substantial innovation potential.

The long view

While volatility may persist in the near term, the fundamental growth drivers for America's leading innovative companies remain intact. For investors with a 10-plus-year time horizon, the current discount on growth stocks provides a compelling entry point. The combination of the fund's rock-bottom expense ratio, diversified exposure to growth leaders, and Vanguard's excellent index tracking precision makes this ETF an exceptional choice for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

As economic concerns about extreme trade policies begin to ease, growth stocks appear well positioned for a potential recovery. The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares offers one of the most efficient ways to participate in this opportunity, providing broad exposure to America's innovation economy through a single, low-cost investment vehicle. For those looking to position portfolios for the next decade of technological and business evolution, this fund stands out as a truly no-brainer addition to a long-term investment strategy.

