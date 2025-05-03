1 No-Brainer Vanguard ETF to Buy in May

The global economic landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation as the Trump administration implements sweeping policy changes designed to revitalize American manufacturing. This fundamental shift toward protectionism has sent shockwaves through financial markets, with the benchmark S&P 500 retreating by as much as 8.6% since the start of January. While large-cap stocks have borne the brunt of this correction, the widespread pullback across market capitalizations has created compelling opportunities for strategic investors.

In this environment of heightened uncertainty, quality investment vehicles with proven track records and minimal costs deserve special attention. Vanguard's renowned family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stands out for its client-ownership structure that eliminates profit motives at the corporate level and industry-leading low expense ratios that maximize investor returns.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Among these offerings, one particular fund has emerged as an exceptionally timely opportunity. This value-oriented ETF has declined 7.5% year to date as of this writing, creating an attractive entry point for investors seeking both defensive positioning and recovery potential. Let's examine why this fund deserves serious consideration this month.

Meet the value investing champion

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VBR) offers investors exposure to 841 companies that demonstrate value characteristics. While classified as a small-cap fund, it's important to note that the median market capitalization of its holdings is $7.5 billion, placing many of its investments in the mid-cap range by some definitions.

This slightly larger company profile may provide additional stability compared to traditional small-cap funds while still capturing the stronger growth potential of modestly sized businesses. By focusing on value stocks, this ETF targets companies that appear undervalued relative to their fundamentals, often featuring lower price-to-earnings ratios, higher dividend yields, and stronger balance sheets than their growth-oriented counterparts.

A closer look at top holdings

This fund's diversified portfolio spans numerous sectors and industries. Its largest position, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO), represents 0.74% of assets with a market value of nearly $397 million. This natural gas distributor serves over 3 million customers across eight states, providing essential energy services with the stable revenue streams typical of regulated utilities.

The second-largest holding is Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW), comprising 0.7% of assets. This global packaging leader was formed through the 2024 merger of Ireland-based Smurfit Kappa and U.S.-based WestRock. While headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company maintains significant North American operations based in Atlanta. With operations spanning 40 countries and a focus on sustainable packaging solutions, this multinational corporation provides the fund with balanced exposure to both European and American markets.

Rounding out the top three is Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), the premium home furnishings retailer known for its omnichannel strategy spanning e-commerce and physical stores. The company's strong brand portfolio, which includes Pottery Barn and West Elm, provides established market positions in the robust home goods space.

The fund's highly diversified approach means even its largest holding accounts for less than 1% of total assets, effectively minimizing single-company risk while providing broad exposure to value opportunities across small and midsize businesses.

A history of outperformance in turbulent times

Small-cap value stocks have historically demonstrated resilience during periods of economic uncertainty and inflation. According to landmark research by Fama and French at the University of Chicago, small-cap value has outperformed other equity categories over long time horizons, particularly following significant market corrections. Their analysis of market returns dating back to 1926 found that small value companies delivered superior risk-adjusted returns compared to both larger companies and growth-oriented stocks.

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, this fund's focus on smaller, value-oriented companies positions it well for potential outperformance as markets eventually recover from the current downturn. These companies often benefit disproportionately from economic recoveries and can adapt more quickly to changing market conditions than their larger counterparts. To wit, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund has repeatedly bounced back after severe economic shocks since its inception:

Cost advantage in a low-return environment

In today's challenging market environment, minimizing investment costs becomes even more critical. This Vanguard offering excels in this regard with an industry-leading expense ratio of just 0.07%. This translates to annual fees of only $7 for every $10,000 invested, significantly lower than the average expense ratio of 1.1% for similar funds in its category.

This cost advantage compounds dramatically over time. For instance, a $100,000 investment growing at an average annual rate of 7% would save approximately $202,911 in fees over 30 years compared to a similar fund charging the category average of 1.1%. These savings flow directly to investors' bottom lines, enhancing long-term returns, particularly during periods when market gains may be more modest than historical averages.

Why small to midsize value makes strategic sense now

The current economic landscape presents a compelling case for small to midsize value investing. Historically, these companies with strong fundamentals have tended to outperform during periods of trade reform and economic transition. These businesses often have more direct exposure to domestic markets, potentially insulating them somewhat from global trade tensions.

Additionally, many small to midsize value companies operate in sectors that could benefit from the administration's focus on domestic manufacturing and infrastructure development. The fund's significant allocations to industrials, financials, and materials provide exposure to segments likely to see increased activity under current policy initiatives.

Portfolio diversification benefits

For investors whose portfolios already include broad market or large-cap funds, this Vanguard ETF offers valuable diversification benefits. Small and midsize value stocks often move differently than large-cap growth stocks, which have dominated market returns in recent years. This non-correlation can help reduce overall portfolio volatility while potentially enhancing long-term returns.

By adding this fund to a well-balanced portfolio, investors gain exposure to a segment of the market that complements large-cap holdings and may perform differently in various economic scenarios. This diversification effect becomes particularly valuable during periods of market stress.

The value opportunity of a generation?

The current market environment presents a rare convergence of factors that make this Vanguard small-cap value ETF particularly compelling right now. The fund's 7.5% year-to-date decline has created an attractive valuation discount precisely when economic conditions may be primed to favor its investment style.

Historical market cycles consistently show that smaller value-oriented companies often lead market recoveries following policy-driven corrections. With the current administration's focus on reshoring manufacturing and rebuilding domestic infrastructure, many holdings in this fund stand positioned to benefit directly from these initiatives.

For investors willing to look beyond short-term market noise, the ETF's recent sell-off presents a strategic opportunity to establish or increase positions in this low-cost value fund. Its combination of broad diversification, quality value-oriented holdings, and industry-leading cost efficiency creates a uniquely powerful vehicle for navigating today's uncertain markets while positioning for tomorrow's potential recovery.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $684,068!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Williams-Sonoma. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.