1 No-Brainer Retirement Savings Move That You'll Thank Yourself for Later

Saving for retirement can be incredibly difficult, and there's no silver bullet to help you save millions overnight. There's one simple move, though, that can supercharge your savings with little effort on your part: Take advantage of employer matching contributions.

Effortlessly increase your savings

Many 401(k) plans offer an employer match, which can instantly double your savings. By taking full advantage of this perk, you could increase your savings by hundreds of thousands of dollars while barely lifting a finger.

The most common type of match, according to Vanguard's 2024 "How America Saves" report, is 50% of an employee's wages up to 6% of their salary. The median wage among U.S. workers in 2023 is around $58,000 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average match, then, would amount to around $1,740 per year.

That may not sound like much, but it can seriously add up. For example, say that in one scenario, you're contributing $1,500 per year to your 401(k) and earning a $1,500 annual match. In another scenario, say you're saving $1,700 per year with a $1,700 annual match. If you're earning a modest 8% average annual return in both cases, here's approximately how your savings would add up over time:

Number of Years Total Savings: $1,500 per Year + $1,500 Match Total Savings: $1,700 per Year + $1,700 Match 20 $137,000 $155,000 25 $219,000 $248,000 30 $340,000 $385,000 35 $517,000 $585,000 40 $777,000 $880,000

In this scenario, contributing just $200 more per year (and earning an extra $200 per year from your employer) could add up to more than $100,000 after a few decades.

Regardless of how much you're earning or what your employer will match, it can go a long way. By making the most of this perk, you can maximize your savings with far less effort.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" ›

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.