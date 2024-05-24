1 No-Brainer Retirement Savings Move That You'll Thank Yourself for Later

The median retirement savings for American households has increased over the years, reaching $87,000 in 2022. However, that's still nowhere near the $1.46 million that Americans believe they need to retire comfortably, according to a Northwestern Mutual survey.

If you want to beef up your retirement savings, there's one move you can make now that your future self will thank you for.

Maximize IRA contributions

If you have a job, you're likely already contributing to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k). But if you meet certain income requirements, you can also stash away up to $7,000 in a Roth IRA if you're under 50, and up to $8,000 if you're older, in 2024. Since individual retirement accounts (IRA) aren't tied to your employer, you'll have full control over the account and can invest in assets like exchange-traded funds and individual stocks to supercharge your investment portfolio.

Let's say you are 25 years old and you contribute $7,000 to a Roth IRA every year. You could have a nest egg of over $2 million by the time you're 60, assuming your portfolio earns an average of 10% each year. If your annual contributions rise with inflation and you take advantage of catch-up contributions after you turn 50, you could reach your goals sooner.

If a Roth IRA isn't your cup of tea, you can max out contributions to a traditional IRA, but you'll need to get up to speed on the tax rules. However, whichever account you choose, here are a few tips to help you crush your IRA goals:

Increase your income

Decrease your expenses

Stick to a budget

Determine the best contribution frequency

Set up recurring IRA contributions

Add financial windfalls to your account

The secret to maximizing your IRA contributions is to develop a strategy, be consistent, and remain disciplined. The more money you save and invest in an IRA now, the more you'll have saved up to live the retirement of your dreams.

