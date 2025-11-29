1 No-Brainer International Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

Key Points

The VEU ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

It offers a 2.7% dividend yield and has a very low expense ratio.

With more than 3,800 stocks, the fund provides diversification away from U.S. stocks.

There are warning signs all over the economy, and not just for the purported artificial intelligence (AI) bubble that's threatening to pop. The Trump administration's tariff policies, stubbornly high inflation, and concerns about the affordability of everyday life are having an impact.

The CBOE Volatility index (VIX) is now over 20 after spending most of the year in the teens. The index, also referred to as the fear index, measures call and put options on the S&P 500 to generate a reading. When the VIX is below 20, the market is considered stable.

CNN's Fear and Greed index is another measurement that takes into account indicators such as momentum, stock price strength and breadth, and options trading. That indicator is currently a 14 on a scale of 1 to 100, indicating "extreme fear" in the market.

If you believe that the U.S. economy will stumble into correction territory -- or worse -- then an ideal place to turn is the international markets. International stocks can be more appealing, particularly when the power of the dollar falls, because international profits can increase when converted back to U.S. dollars.

A low-cost Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) ideally suited to this investment strategy is the FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT: VEU). It may be one of the best ways to diversify away from U.S. companies and take advantage of international growth.

About the VEU ETF

The FTSE All-World ex-US ETF is a highly diversified international ETF, holding positions in over 3,800 stocks. Financial services stocks make up 23.9% of the ETF, with other significant positions in industrials, technology, and consumer cyclical stocks.

The market-cap-weighted fund tracks the FTSE All-World ex-US index, which includes mid-cap and large-cap stocks outside the U.S. It includes companies from both developed and emerging markets.

Only one stock has a weighting of more than 3% in the VUE ETF, and only four others have a weighting of more than 1%.

Stock Portfolio Weight 1-Year Return Taiwan Semiconductor 3.33% 49.8% Tencent Holdings 1.43% 57.6% ASML 1.18% 46.7% Alibaba Group 1.08% 84.3% Samsung Electronics 1.00% 60.6% SAP 0.76% 0.9% AstraZeneca 0.70% 39.9% HSBC Holdings 0.69% 50.3% Nestle 0.69% 17.1% Novartis AG 0.66% 21.5%

This provides investors with positions in companies that are among the leaders in some compelling growth sectors, including the technology space. TSMC, for instance, is the world's leading semiconductor fabricator, with Apple, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom among its customers. ASML also works with semiconductors and is the only company in the world that has mastered extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology used to make tiny circuits.

Alibaba is a famous e-commerce company in China and, like Amazon, is growing its cloud computing division. Currently, Alibaba holds a 4%global marketshare in cloud computing, trailing only Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud.

How much does it cost to invest in the VEU ETF?

Shares are currently near $70, which means you can pick up a full share for less than $100. This makes it easy to grow your investment over time and acquire additional shares through a dollar-cost-averaging strategy.

The fund is easily outperforming the S&P 500 this year -- a marked turnaround from the last decade.

Period VEU Total Return S&P 500 Total Return Year to date 24.2% 13.6% 3 Years 53.3% 71.2% 5 Years 47.9% 98.7% 10 Years 111.8% 276.7%

The fund also has one of Vanguard's lowest expense ratios, at only 0.04%, or $4 annually for every $10,000 invested. You'll also appreciate the ETF's 2.7% dividend yield.

In all, the VEU ETF offers diversification, a strong dividend yield, low expenses, and the advantage of investing overseas when the dollar is weak. It's an ideal Vanguard fund to buy now.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, AstraZeneca Plc, Broadcom, HSBC Holdings, Nestlé, and SAP and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

