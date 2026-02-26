1 No-Brainer Energy Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Key Points

The Vanguard Energy ETF is up 23% year to date.

Geopolitical risks, supply restrictions, and relative valuations could all help keep this rally going.

Let's look at the investment case for energy stocks in 2026 and beyond.

The hottest sector of 2026 by far has been energy. Through Feb. 20, the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: VDE) is up 23%, far outpacing the S&P 500's scant 1% return.

The good times might not be over yet. Oil prices, which are a key driver of energy sector stock prices, are up sharply this year and are near their highest level since last summer. Geopolitical risks and global energy sanctions threaten additional supply shocks that could keep prices elevated for the foreseeable future. Plus, we can't ignore that this sector trades at 19 times earnings, making it one of the cheaper sectors in the S&P 500.

Given some of the current built-in catalysts, I think the Vanguard Energy ETF is a no-brainer ETF pick. With the market shifting toward more value-oriented plays and companies with dependable cash flows, energy looks like a solid pick for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

What is the Vanguard Energy ETF?

This ETF follows an index that tracks companies involved in the exploration and production of energy products such as oil, natural gas, and coal. Overall, it includes about 100 stocks, but its market cap-weighted strategy means it's heavily concentrated in just a handful of names. ExxonMobil and Chevron alone account for a combined 39% of the portfolio. The top 10 account for nearly two-thirds of the fund.

Its 0.09% expense ratio and $8.2 billion in assets under management (AUM) ensure that this fund is cheap and easy to trade.

The case for energy stocks

The biggest catalyst right now, as mentioned earlier, could be the geopolitical environment. The U.S. Supreme Court may have struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs, but his response over the weekend -- imposing a blanket 15% tariff on imports -- suggests that trade tensions will likely remain high. Geopolitical risks often result in higher energy prices.

The energy sector is, in general, considered a good equity inflation hedge. As we saw in the recent PCE data, an annualized rate of 3% shows that the inflation problem is far from solved. In relative terms, this could make energy stocks outperformers relative to the broader market.

There are a few potential risks. Any trend toward recession is likely to cause some destruction in demand. OPEC is also talking about a broad production increase later this year, which could reduce prices based on increased supply.

The $1,000 game plan

The Vanguard Energy ETF trades at around $155 per share. A purchase of around 6 shares will get you near that $1,000 investment mark. Individual sector investments are usually best suited as non-core portfolio holdings with modest allocations.

Higher conviction could warrant a higher weighting in a portfolio, but sector-specific and global economic risks should prevent choosing a significant overweight.

Overall, I believe there's a strong investment case for energy right now. The built-in value and clear upside catalysts should make it a no-brainer for at least the remainder of 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

