1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy if the Market Falls Again

Key Points

The home gardening trend continues to pick up steam.

A so-so 2025 has unduly punished this particular company’s stock.

In addition to its current income and income potential, for the time being, this name also offers some short-term recovery potential.

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We've certainly seen a handful of solidly bullish days of late. Broadly speaking, though, the market's still at risk of a full-blown correction. At the very least, investors would be wise to remain defensively minded.

To this end, there's one particular dividend stock that will not only become more attractive on any marketwide pullback, but could generate valuable income if that setback turns into prolonged weakness.

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That stock is Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO).

Digging deeper into its home-farming business

It's not one of the market's go-to companies for income-seeking investors. Don't be fooled by its small size, though. TSCO stock packs a pretty powerful punch...for a couple of reasons. One of these reasons is the business itself.

If you're not familiar with it, Tractor Supply is home and garden supply retailer. Its 2,395 stores largely located in rural markets sell everything from seeds to soil to shovels to sprinklers, and anything else someone might need to tend to their small garden, or even a larger farm! The company did $15.5 billion worth of business last year, up 4.3% from 2024's top line.

No, it's not a particularly exciting business, but it's a good one for a range of reasons. Higher living costs, health concerns, and sheer preference are all driving the home gardening trend. Market research outfit Axiom indicates that the 47.6% of Americans that spent more time gardening in 2025 than they did in 2024, which is the highest increase since pandemic-crimped 2022. And nearly half of these consumers spent more money on their home gardens last year as well, while more than half expect to spend more time and money on gardening in 2026.

Connect the dots. There's still plenty of growth opportunity ahead for this business, as consumers continue embracing the lifestyle, as well as its straightforward functional benefits.

The other big upside of holding a stake in TSCO stock is the aforementioned income it produces. Newcomers will be plugging into a respectable forward-looking dividend yield of 2.2%. And that's based on an annual dividend, by the way, that's now been raised for 17 consecutive years.

TSCO stock checks off a couple of important boxes

No, it's not the highest-yielding dividend payer out there, nor does it boast the lengthiest dividend pedigree. It's probably not the first or only dividend stock an income-seeking investor might want to pick for their portfolio

But if you'd like to add a bit of potential capital appreciation to your next income-oriented trade, TSCO's mostly overdone 28% pullback from its August peak makes for a fantastic entry point into this often-overlooked dividend payer.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 11, 2026.

James Brumley has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2026 $55 calls on Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.