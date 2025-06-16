1 No-Brainer AI Stock That Could Soar By 150% In 5 Years

The long-term returns for the broader stock market are about 10% annually, which causes the market to double around once every seven years. So, if you can pinpoint stocks that can soar 150% over the next five years, you'll have a great chance of beating the market with some margin of safety built in.

One AI stock I've identified that can achieve that is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Taiwan Semiconductor is the leading chip fabricator worldwide and has nearly every big tech company as a client for its chips. Thanks to Taiwan Semiconductor's positioning, it can accurately project years into the future, which is where the 150% return level comes from.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

If you want to add another stock to your portfolio or increase your current TSMC holding, now could be an excellent time before the market wakes up to Taiwan Semiconductor's substantial opportunity.

Taiwan Semiconductor is positioned to succeed over the next five years

Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC, is a chip fabricator, and these orders are often placed years in advance due to high demand. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor's existing Arizona facility already sold out production through 2027, which means it likely has orders in its system for that facility through at least 2028. While there are some tariff concerns, semiconductors are exempt from reciprocal tariff levies as of this moment (although that could easily change). Furthermore, TSMC's CEO C.C. Wei stated in its first-quarter conference call that "we have not seen any change in our customers' behavior so far" when commenting on tariffs.

Taiwan Semiconductor is more than generous with information to investors, offering monthly revenue updates throughout the year. In April, its revenue (in New Taiwan Dollars) was up 48% year over year and 40% in May. These numbers can fluctuate from year to year depending on how many working days there are from year to year (there were 23 working days in May during 2024 while only 22 in 2025), but it's still useful to check in on TSMC to get an idea of any large demand shifts.

Clearly, Taiwan Semiconductor is doing great, but the 150% increase projection deals with the next five years, not the next five months. Management's long-term guidance given at the beginning of 2025 was for the company to grow AI-related revenue at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% for the next five years. That means AI-related revenue will rise 541% over the next five years. Overall revenue is expected to rise at nearly a 20% CAGR. If it achieves that level, then revenue will increase at a 149% pace.

With fully mature companies like Taiwan Semiconductor, stock performance can be tied to revenue growth if margins aren't shrinking. Otherwise, returns are highly correlated to profit growth. As long as TSMC maintains its margins, profit and revenue growth likely will be equal.

However, there is one caveat to this argument.

Taiwan Semiconductor's stock trades at an attractive level

Correlating stock returns with revenue growth is only true if the valuation is reasonable. A contracting multiple can wipe out a ton of revenue growth, but fortunately for investors, TSMC is valued at a reasonable level.

At 22.9 times forward earnings, Taiwan Semiconductor is trading at nearly the same level as the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, which trades at 22.5 times forward earnings.

Common sense would lead investors to believe that because TSMC is expected to grow faster than the market, it should be valued at a premium to the market, but that's not the case.

This mismatch will allow investors the chance to make a huge profit from buying and holding TSMC's stock for the next few years. Taiwan Semiconductor is one of the best stocks to buy on the market, and with its neutral position in the AI arms race, it's about as close as it gets to a surefire investment in the AI realm.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.