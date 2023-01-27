1 New Trend That Could Make Bitcoin Green

The first nuclear-powered Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining facility in the U.S. is scheduled to become operational this year.

Yes, you read that correctly: Bitcoin is going nuclear.

Independent power producer Talen Energy recently said it has completed the first phase of its Cumulus Susquehanna project, a future 1,200-acre campus in Pennsylvania that will not only host Bitcoin miners but will also serve as a data center. The site will have a direct connection to a 2.5-gigawatt nuclear station to provide zero-carbon electricity to power-hungry miners 24 hours a day.

Once the project is complete, the site is anticipated to have a total capacity of 475 megawatts -- enough power to meet the needs of more than 350,000 homes. But instead of households, the electricity will be used to provide clean energy to Bitcoin miners.

When commenting on the announcement, Talen Energy Chief Executive Officer Alex Hernandez said he believes that by using nuclear power, the company can effectively solve the "energy 'trilemma,'" a multifaceted balancing act to meet "rapidly increasing consumer demand for zero-carbon, low-cost, and reliable electricity by data center customers."

A change for the better

Solving this trilemma is one of the most important obstacles Bitcoin needs to overcome. Over the last few years, Bitcoin has been vilified due to its huge carbon footprint and the amount of electricity needed to run the network. While it is true that Bitcoin uses more energy than some small countries, the process of Bitcoin mining may be turning a corner in utilizing more sustainable and practical sources of energy.

The Bitcoin Mining Council, a group of some of the world's largest Bitcoin mining companies, found that the global Bitcoin mining industry's renewable energy usage now sits at 59%, according to a Q3 survey.

In the midst of the criticism of Bitcoin's energy usage, people fail to understand one crucial aspect of the mining business model. To maximize profits, miners want to use the cheapest forms of energy. Recent data suggests that the cost of solar and wind power has dropped at a near-exponential rate in past decades, and as these forms of energy become more common, Bitcoin miners are more likely to turn to them to increase their bottom line.

Capitalizing on this trend today

Imagine a future where Bitcoin runs on 100% clean energy coming from wind, solar, and now nuclear power. What might have been an outlandish idea a few years ago is slowly becoming a reality.

Should the day come when Bitcoin does reach this milestone, it may be a catalyst for even more adoption. Legitimization of Bitcoin has taken a hit in recent years as companies such as Tesla said that they would halt acceptance of Bitcoin as payment due to its high energy use. Then the state of New York enacted legislation last year temporarily halting permits for new Bitcoin mining operations that use carbon-energy sources for power. But as Bitcoin begins to become more eco-friendly, barriers like these might be dismantled and lead to more widespread adoption.

As Bitcoin's eco-friendly future approaches, investors can take advantage of a lucrative opportunity today. Despite a recent rally, Bitcoin's price is still down more than 65% from its all-time high. With Bitcoin trading at a significant discount, investors can prepare for a greener Bitcoin by using this time to add more to their portfolios while prices are still low.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.