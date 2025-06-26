This 1 New Reason to Consider Buying Ethereum Is 1 New Risk for XRP

Real world asset (RWA) tokenization, which is a fancy way of describing the process of putting the legal rights to bonds, commodities, stocks, or even real estate directly on a blockchain, is turning into crypto's newest gold rush.

The entrant with the biggest shovels and most capital right now is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and that's putting serious pressure on XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), whose investment thesis depends far more heavily on winning this very niche. Let's dig in and explore why one coin's good fortune doubles as the other's headache, at least for now.

Ethereum's asset tokenization push is gaining steam

First, let's consider the scoreboard in this matchup.

Ethereum hosts about $7.5 billion in tokenized RWAs, which accounts for almost 60% of everything in the sector that's emplaced on public chains. That alone signals significant network effects at work, but the bigger news is who's arriving next. BlackRock's money‑market fund called BUIDL, launched in March 2024 and now worth $2.9 billion, just became acceptable collateral at two major crypto exchanges, cementing Ethereum's role as the primary on-ramp for the fund.

Institutional money only moves once it is confident that its intended destination is a place that will be compliant with the necessary financial regulations against money laundering. That's where Ethereum's ERC‑3643 identity‑aware token standard adds fresh credibility by baking important compliance features directly into the asset, albeit in a somewhat technologically clunky way. The standard, while optional to implement, does provide at least a measure of reassurance for conservative institutions that some of their bases will be covered.

All of this adds to Ethereum's other value drivers in decentralized finance (DeFi) and other segments.

Instead, tokenization layers another fee‑generating stream on top of an already diversified ecosystem. Assuming even the low end of Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) $16 trillion RWA market forecast for 2030 is hit, a 10% slice of the market flowing through Ethereum would multiply today's on‑chain RWA base more than 20-fold.

For long‑term ETH investors, that's practically a bonus for the coin's value rather than an existential change.

Staking yields would rise, transaction fees would broaden, and protocol revenue would diversify, but the entire segment would still just be one of many in the ecosystem. And that makes competition for a share of the pie very bullish, as victory is not needed for the chain to flourish.

The same dynamic threatens XRP substantially

Contrast that with XRP's competitive positioning here.

It's a chain that's designed specifically to meet the needs of institutional investors, giving them access to faster and cheaper money transfers as well as on-demand liquidity for their convenience in borrowing or trading.

Its ledger carries only about $157 million in tokenized RWAs as of June 18, which is barely 1.3% of the market right now. Yet Ripple, the company behind XRP, markets the chain primarily as an institutional payments and tokenization hub, suggesting that it's a big problem that it isn't even in the running for winning one of its major pillar markets.

If Ethereum keeps swallowing the growth, XRP's narrative risks falling apart and harming the coin's price.

To Ripple's credit, it is creating compliance features the big end of town is demanding, like built‑in tools for account freezing, blacklist controls, and an upgraded central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform that's now being demoed to more than 20 central banks. Those capabilities will likely lead the chain to capture a larger portion of the market for RWA tokenization over time.

Furthermore, Ripple announced in May some new bank‑issued stablecoins and payment corridors on the XRP ledger (XRPL). Those moves should help, but they may only staunch the bleed rather than reverse it if Ethereum's compliance stack becomes "good enough" for traditional finance (TradFi) giants despite its fairly disorganized and piecemeal nature at the moment.

But the threat posed by Ethereum is quite large today. XRP's market cap sits near $120 billion today, so its current on‑chain RWA value equals roughly 0.1% of the network's valuation. If XRP were to triple its RWA inflows tomorrow, it would still trail Ethereum's share by a wide margin, and Ethereum holders would barely notice the lost market share.

Mitigation of the threat is possible, and likely, but only over the longer term.

Ripple's strategy of implementing streamlined and user-friendly compliance, settlement, and credit tools could still resonate with conservative asset managers that deem Ethereum's patchwork solution too risky -- and it probably will, eventually.

But investors should watch where the next billion dollars' worth of key tokenized assets like U.S. Treasuries lands. If it settles on Ethereum, as Abu Dhabi's RBILL fund did last October, the momentum will speak volumes, and it'll be bearish for XRP.

For now, Ethereum's new RWA muscle is a clear tailwind for Ethereum holders and an emerging headwind for XRP.

Long‑term investors who want exposure to tokenization's upside without outsize single‑segment risk may find Ethereum the safer bet despite XRP's technological superiority. In contrast, XRP bulls must demand and verify that continued institutional wins are on the way to keep their thesis alive, as otherwise the coin's upside will be significantly diminished.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.