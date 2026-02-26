1 New Bullish Sign That Bitcoin Is Worth Buying and Holding Forever

Key Points

Technically, Bitcoin could get hacked by a quantum computer, if a powerful enough one existed.

Its developer community is now formally starting to react to that threat.

That bodes well for the coin's long-term viability.

Investors love to talk about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as if it were carved in stone. But, the truth is that its protocol is actually capable of being altered, even dramatically so, under certain narrow circumstances. The circumstances warranting those dramatic changes are now coming about.

The protocol will get at least one major patch over the next few years, and there's a fresh sign that supports the idea of buying Bitcoin with the intention of holding it forever.

Here's what's going on and why it's bullish for this coin's long-term viability.

This threat is distant, but it's real

Most of the time, the biggest risks to your Bitcoin holdings are fairly boring, like storing your coins somewhere that you then forget how to access. But there's one big theoretical risk that sounds like it's from science fiction that you can't overlook: quantum computing.

The quantum computing risk is different because it targets the cryptography that proves you are allowed to spend your coins. In plain English, a sufficiently capable quantum computer could run algorithms that make today's widely used cryptography schemes much easier to break than they are now. Breaking the encryption would give an attacker the ability to steal anyone's coins right from their wallet.

If that happened, it'd send Bitcoin's price toward zero, more or less instantly.

No such computer exists today, nor is one likely to exist within the next five years. Still, if you're buying Bitcoin with a multi-decade mindset, as I am, you'd want to see evidence that the ecosystem takes the threat seriously, preferably well before it becomes urgent.

We now have a piece of that evidence.

Preparations are slowly starting

In February 2026, a new Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP), BIP-360, was formally introduced to the developer community's active discussion list of issues. The idea is now on a structured track for review, iteration, and perhaps eventually implementation. And that's a big bullish sign.

So what is BIP-360 trying to do? In short, it'll replace an element of the blockchain's functionality that's known to be quantum-vulnerable with another element that isn't. There is a chance it will slightly alter Bitcoin's transaction fees, but that depends heavily on the proposal's final implementation.

More importantly, BIP-360 is groundwork.

It doesn't make Bitcoin fully quantum-resistant on its own, but it shows that there are credible technical pathways to mitigating the risk, which are being specified early enough to be debated, tested, and eventually bundled into a broader migration plan. The people doing the engineering work are moving in the right direction, which is exactly the kind of signal long-term holders should look for, and it's also exactly what the Bitcoin developer teams have been doing for years without incident.

The odds of buying the asset today and holding it indefinitely without any security issues stemming from quantum computing just increased substantially.

This is just the start of the upgrades that'll be needed. But it's a start.

