1 Monster Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars Up to 85%, According to Wall Street Analysts

Global-e usually beats expectations, and it continues to report high growth despite headwinds.

Shares of the cross-border e-commerce platform have fallen on negative investor sentiment about tariffs.

But it's onboarding high-profile brands and launching new products, some aimed at offsetting tariffs.

With the S&P 500 hitting record highs, it may look like there's a limited upside for many stocks, at least in the short term. But there are always great stocks to find that are either trading at bargain levels or have tremendous long-term potential, and therefore upside.

If you've been searching for an excellent growth stock, consider Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). It has an outstanding business and incredible potential, and Wall Street sees a huge opportunity, even in the short term.

The global e-commerce superstar

Global-e is an e-commerce powerhouse that's sorely underappreciated by the market today. It's one of those rare mismatches that creates opportunity for smart investors.

The company operates a cross-border e-commerce platform that easily integrates into an e-commerce retailer's systems and makes it easy to sell worldwide. It calculates customs and delivery charges instantly for customers in 200 countries and in 100 currencies, giving them options and helping them convert.

The company has a list of testimonials detailing how it delivers results. For example, luxury brand Marc Jacobs increased e-commerce sales by 130% after adding Global-e, and Australian fashion brand Dissh increased global e-commerce sales by 86% after joining the platform.

Not only is Global-e growing fast and beating expectations, it has also reported two quarters of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability, and management expects 2025 to be its first full year of positive net income. It's also expected to be profitable going forward. In the second quarter, total revenue increased 28% year over year, and net income $10.5 million, up from a $22.4 million loss last year.

New clients, new products

Global-e continues to onboard high-profile brands across the globe. Some examples in the second quarter include Justin and Hailey Beiber's brand Skylrk from the U.S. and iconic Swiss luxury brand Bally. It also expanded some of its existing partnerships, like adding Central and Eastern Europe to Jones Road Beauty and Hong Kong to Bang & Olufsen, Onitsuka Tiger, and Diesel.

However, the market's been nervous about the company's prospects since the U.S. has reset global tariffs. While that seems reasonable, it's shortsighted, and it also doesn't take into account how well the company is responding. It keeps its tariff trackers current, making it seamless for clients to comply with any changes, and it recently launched a program called 3B2C, a solution for clients to import goods as a business-to-business setup, offsetting some tariffs, and then operating locally to get merchandise to end customers.

It also has a relationship with e-commerce software king Shopify, which offers Global-e's platform to its millions of global merchants. It recently launched Shop Pay payments, a one-click checkout, to all of its clients that are using Shopify.

Global-e also recently acquired Return Go, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven return platform that adds capabilities and value for clients. This is its third acquisition since going public, and it's positioning itself for long-term success.

Up to 85% higher

Despite its excellent performance, new products, and long-term opportunity, Global-e stock is down 36% this year. At the current price, it trades at a forward one-year P/E ratio of 26, which is very attractive for a high-growth stock.

Wall Street notes the opportunity. Ninety-three percent of analysts say buy, with a consensus target price of $47, 36% higher than today's price, over the next 12 to 18 months. Analysts at Citizens JMP have a price target of $64, or 85% higher than today's price.

Global-e doesnt reportearnings for another few weeks, and with the stock this low, it may finally be on the receiving end of some market love if it beats expectations, like it usually does.

Long-term, it's hard to imagine that the company won't end up being a monster stock. It has all of the ingredients of a huge success story, and at today's price, it even looks like a bargain.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Global-E Online. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Global-E Online and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.