1 Millionaire-Maker Technology Stock

A few tech stocks have made plenty of millionaires. If you invested just $1,000 in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock 40 years ago, you'd have a total return of $2.7 million today. Placing the same $1,000 on the Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) IPO two years later would have yielded a $7.1 million return. Those are life-changing returns.

These millionaire-maker stocks have a few things in common. Apple and Microsoft revolutionized how people use computers and mobile devices. They have changed with the times, often leading the charge into whatever new era comes next. And yes, they have stayed in business for more than four decades.

But Microsoft and Apple probably won't make many new millionaires from this point. They are already two of the most valuable companies on the planet and it's tough to deliver skyrocketing growth from a lofty starting point.

Tomorrow's millionaire-making tech stocks have to be fairly small today. Now, most of the small-cap upstarts on the market today won't follow in Microsoft's or Apple's gigantic footsteps. On the upside, finding one of those future titans more than makes up for dozens of failed revolutions and short-lived gadflies along the way. That's the mindset of successful growth investors.

So I can't promise that the stocks below will be big winners, but I see early signs of long-term success in them. You shouldn't bet your life savings on my ideas, but they deserve your consideration and perhaps a small investment. Apple and Microsoft showed you what a modest $1,000 investment can do over four decades.

Read on to see why I expect SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) to disrupt its chosen market over the next few decades. This is an oft-overlooked leader in artificial intelligence (AI) services, and the growth story is in its early chapters.

The future is voice-controlled

Voice-controlled software is popping up all over the place. You can already find them in phone-based menu systems, drive-through window orders, and personal assistant devices. Your phone takes dictation and voice commands. And that's just the start of a much larger trend.

The company has plenty of growth catalysts available. SoundHound AI is expanding its target market by acquiring smaller peers with built-in customer lists. If your smart TV responds to voice commands, you may be talking to the Houndify conversational AI system. The company is finding more clients in the automotive and food services industries while making inroads in healthcare, financial services, and e-commerce.

SoundHound AI isn't shy about its long-term opportunity, either. In its quarterly reports, SoundHound AI compares its future potential to four of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, including Apple and Microsoft. If Microsoft made its billions on desktop computing and Apple disrupted mobile phones, SoundHound addresses voice control needs across both of those platforms -- and many more.

Innovation for the win

This growth story has a long way to go, of course. SoundHound AI wants to deliver voice controls that delight end users in billions of devices, outperforming humans in terms of understanding what the user is asking for. Today's voice-based systems don't deliver on that vision yet. No, not even Houndify.

But SoundHound AI is improving its AI-based voice interpretation all the time. Research and development is the largest expense line in this company's earnings reports, leaving operating costs and marketing budgets far behind.

I'll admit that SoundHound AI's ambition looks a bit extreme, but just a modest slice of its long-term targets could still produce a global technology giant. A fairly small SoundHound AI investment today could generate million-dollar returns in the long run. Remember, the real wealth-building magic of investing lies in compound returns over many years.

And I think SoundHound AI can deliver on that promise. The $1.7 billion market cap you see today could reach trillions of dollars over the next 40 years. And even if it doesn't soar that high, I expect market-beating investor returns in the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,988!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2024

Anders Bylund has positions in SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.