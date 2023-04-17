1 Michael Burry Stock Down 65% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

You might be surprised at what stock he has picked now. This growth stock is down significantly off its highs, and this video will highlight why it might be an excellent time to buy the Michael Burry selection.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 13, 2023. The video was published on April 15, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than JD.com

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JD.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.