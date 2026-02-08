Is This 1 Massively Undervalued Cryptocurrency a Screaming Buy for Investors With $5,000?

Key Points

Ethereum's price has fallen a lot recently.

It has also dramatically improved its throughput while reducing its transaction costs.

With more upgrades on the way, the coin seems to be on the cheap side.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Most assets simply can't reinvent themselves every few quarters, but Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) arguably does just that. After pushing two major upgrades, Pectra and Fusaka, in 2025, the chain has another two big improvements on the docket for 2026.

Nonetheless, the coin's price is down by 38% during the past three months alone, largely for macro reasons that are well beyond its control. Thus it's likely undervalued, and potentially by quite a lot. Does that make it a screaming buy with a hearty investment of $5,000?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The upgrade pipeline is solid, but it can't guarantee returns

Ethereum's 2025 upgrades were a lot more than cosmetic improvements, and they laid the technical groundwork for a lot of the follow-on work that's going to happen this year. This stuff might sound boring (and it might actually be) but knowing what's going on with it is key to appreciating the chain's place in the crypto sector's competitive landscape, not to mention its future opportunities for growth.

The Pectra upgrade went live in May 2025, and it bundled changes aimed at providing better wallet UX, more efficient staking, and more throughput for Layer-2 (L2) chains. Fusaka followed on Dec. 3, and its headline feature, peer-to-peer data availability sampling (PeerDAS) is also a game changer for the chain's ability to provide rapid performance at scale, and substantially cheaper than before. Today, the chain's average transaction fees are roughly 75% lower than three years ago, with an average token swap now costing about $0.30, so these successive upgrades are definitely succeeding in making Ethereum a cheaper and easier technology to use.

For 2026, the next upgrade, Glamsterdam, will build on those past successes while also adding new censorship resistance features. But, if the coin's price performance after past updates is any indication, investors simply can't count on a boost.

There's no rush to buy it

There's not exactly a rush to buy Ethereum before Glamsterdam drops.

Ethereum's upside comes from being the settlement layer that L2s and on-chain finance route through. Given that its upgrades tend to reduce transaction costs rather than increase them, the coin's value capture from the traffic it supports is still very weak, and it would likely take a deluge of new traffic to move the needle for investors. Realistically, the new traffic will probably ramp up slowly over time, assuming it arrives at all, so buying the coin means getting exposure both to the value generated from the improvement of its underlying tech and also the value generated from people using it to pay for decentralized finance (DeFi) apps and services.

But it's still very much an asset worth owning, as it's one of the most important in the crypto sector. An investment of $5,000 buys roughly 2.5 coins, which is enough exposure in case 2026's development road map plays out such that the coin's price significantly rises, which is still possible.

Of course, if you're usually intolerant of risk, it's probably better to aim for a much smaller allocation.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.