1 Major Reason Cannabis Stocks Surged This Week

Key Points President Trump posted a video suggesting that seniors would benefit from hemp-derived CBD.

He's also suggested reclassifying marijuana on a federal level.

Marijuana stocks are getting some attention this week following new interest from President Donald Trump.

Trump on Sunday posted a video on his Truth Social account that promoted the health benefits of hemp-derived CBD for seniors, suggesting it could be included under Medicare. The video suggests CBD can help seniors manage pain, reduce stress, and get more sleep.

Trump hints toward federal action on marijuana

The video comes just a few weeks after Trump said he was considering reclassifying marijuana on the federal level as a less dangerous drug. Several states already allow marijuana for recreational purposes, but it remains a Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substance Act, and there's been no action on the federal level to change it, despite advocates pushing for it for years.

However, the twin tailwinds gave a sharp boost to marijuana stocks, including an 18% jump for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), a 25% upward move by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and a 15% increase for Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON). One of the biggest gains was for Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), which rose 42% on the news.

While Cronos and Canopy Growth have already given back their gains, Tilray and Aurora continued to show positive momentum this week.

What's the outlook for cannabis stocks?

Before Trump posted the video on his Truth Social feed, Grand View Research estimated that the U.S. market size for cannabis would grow from $38.5 billion in 2024 to $74 billion by 2030, for a compound annual growth rate of 11.51%. That's not a huge market, and investing can be challenging because the market capitalizations of some companies are exceptionally low. For instance, Aurora Cannabis has a market cap of only $329 million.

For investors who have a strong risk tolerance, a marijuana-themed exchange-traded fund could be a better option than individual stocks. The top-performing names this week include the following:

The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: CNBS) Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEMKT: MJ)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: YOLO)

Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cronos Group. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

