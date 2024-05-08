1 Major Difference Between 401(k)s and IRAs That You Should Know, Before You Save Any More for Retirement

There are several major differences between 401(k)s and IRAs. Some of them are rather well-known.

One major difference is investment flexibility. With an employer’s 401(k), you're generally limited to a small "menu" of investment funds. This can be fine if you want to keep your retirement investing on autopilot, but an IRA lets you invest in virtually any stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or exchange-traded funds you want. If you want some of your retirement savings in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock, for example, an IRA can let you do it.

Some differences between 401(k)s and IRAs aren’t quite as well-known but can be very important to understand. One of the biggest differences is how you can use these accounts early.

Using your retirement savings early

In most cases, you have to leave your 401(k) and IRA savings alone until you reach 59 1/2 years of age. Both have some exceptions, but they are very different.

When it comes to a 401(k), there are a few reasons you’d be allowed to withdraw money early without a penalty. Most notably, there’s the "separation from service" exception, which says that if you are no longer working for the employer who sponsored the plan and you’re older than 55, you can withdraw money.

On the other hand, IRAs have two big exceptions that don’t apply to 401(k)s:

You can withdraw up to $10,000 from your IRA to use towards a first-time home purchase for you or someone else.

You can withdraw any amount at any time to use towards higher education expenses. Many parents use IRAs to help pay for college, and simply use what’s left for their own retirement.

Overall, IRAs are more flexible than 401(k)s when it comes to both investment flexibility and early withdrawals. Even if you have a 401(k) or similar plan at work, it could be smart to supplement it with an IRA -- only after you’ve taken full advantage of your employer’s matching contributions, of course.

What stocks should you add to your retirement portfolio?

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years, potentially setting you up for a more prosperous retirement.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.