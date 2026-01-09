1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2026 and 1 to Avoid

Key Points

The Magnificent Seven have a history of handily outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 over the last decade.

One member of the Magnificent Seven is ideally positioned to grow by a double-digit percentage in the new year.

Meanwhile, another ultra-popular Magnificent Seven component is quite expensive and has a terrible habit of overpromising and underdelivering.

Investors had plenty to smile about in 2025. When Wall Street officially crossed the finish line, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite gained 13%, 16%, and 20%, respectively, with the S&P 500 bull market extending for a third year.

Although the tide is rising for the broader market, a very select group of companies, known as the "Magnificent Seven," has been doing most of the heavy lifting.

The Magnificent Seven represent seven of the most influential businesses on Wall Street. In descending order of market cap (as of Jan. 2, 2026), these companies are:

These trillion-dollar companies share two traits. First, they've all handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the trailing decade. Whereas the S&P 500 has rallied 236% over the last 10 years, Meta Platforms, the worst-performing member of the Magnificent Seven, has risen by 522%. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) giants Tesla and Nvidia have respectively soared by 2,640% and 22,820%!

The second and most important characteristic of Magnificent Seven stocks is their sustainable competitive advantages. For example, Alphabet's Google controls 90% of global internet search share, while Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) account for 90% or more of the GPUs deployed in AI-accelerated data centers, according to some analyst estimates.

While these seven companies have been responsible for lifting the broader market to new heights, their outlooks for 2026 vary quite a bit. Whereas one Magnificent Seven stock makes for a no-brainer buy in 2026, one is worth avoiding at all costs.

The Magnificent Seven stock to buy hand over fist in 2026: Meta Platforms

Although a few members of the Magnificent Seven remain attractively priced in the new year, social media titan Meta Platforms takes center stage as the stock that can be purchased hand over fist.

While most professional and everyday investors are obsessed with the sky-high addressable market associated with AI, they're overlooking, if not discounting, Meta's foundational social media operations. In September, its family of apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook Messenger, collectively attracted an average of 3.54 billion daily users. No other social media platform is anywhere close to these figures, making Meta a leading option for advertisers.

On top of its No. 1 position in social media, Meta is having plenty of success incorporating generative AI solutions into its advertising platforms. These solutions allow clients to tailor static or video messages to individual users, with the goal of improving click-through rates. In turn, this is expected to further enhance Meta's ad-pricing power.

The important distinction of Meta deploying AI applications within its existing foundational operating segment, rather than being tied to AI hardware, is that it would be shielded if the AI bubble bursts.

Every next-big-thing technology over the last three decades has endured an early stage bubble that was fueled by unrealistic investor expectations. If history repeats and the AI bubble bursts in 2026, Meta's incorporation of AI applications into its advertising platform wouldn't be impacted.

Another catalyst for Meta is its cash-rich balance sheet. Mark Zuckerberg's company ended September with nearly $44.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, and has generated almost $80 billion in net cash from its operating activities through the first nine months of 2025. Zuckerberg has the luxury of investing in several high-growth initiatives without the need to immediately monetize them.

Lastly, Meta's valuation makes sense amid a historically pricey stock market. Shares of the company can be scooped up for 22 times forward-year earnings per share (EPS), which is a bargain for a company whose sales can potentially grow by up to 20% in 2026.

The Magnificent Seven stock to avoid in the new year: Tesla

However, not all Magnificent Seven stocks are worth buying in 2026. Though history points to the AI bubble bursting at some point in the presumed not-too-distant future (looking at you, Nvidia), it's North America's leading electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Tesla, that's the industry leader to avoid this year.

Tesla has clearly done some things right; otherwise, it wouldn't have a nearly $1.5 trillion market cap. It's been profitable for five consecutive years, which is something new and legacy automakers haven't been able to achieve with their EV divisions. CEO Elon Musk has also successfully expanded Tesla into energy generation and storage.

Yet there are several reasons to believe that Tesla's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nearly 200 won't be sustainable in 2026 (or beyond).

For starters, Tesla's vehicle operating margin has been declining for years. Growing competition in the EV arena has encouraged Musk's company to slash prices for its EV fleet on more than a half-dozen occasions since 2023. Lower prices for the company's EVs, coupled with weaker demand for EVs globally, have hurt its bottom line.

The second issue with Tesla is that a substantial portion of its pre-tax income (roughly 40% to 60% on a quarterly basis) has originated from unsustainable sources, such as automotive regulatory credits and net interest income on its cash. Tesla is often viewed as a growth stock by investors, yet a significant percentage of its profits have nothing to do with selling EVs or its energy generation and storage products.

But the biggest headwind of all is arguably the multitude of Musk's unfulfilled promises. Tesla's chief has promised that Level 5 full self-driving is "one year away" for the previous 11 years and proclaimed that 1 million robotaxis would be on U.S. roadways "next year" in 2019. Claims of this nature have been baked into Tesla's valuation, but are nowhere close to becoming a reality.

Valuing Tesla at nearly 200 times EPS, with sales expected to decline by 3% in 2025, is egregious. It's an easy stock for investors to shy away from in a historically pricey market.

