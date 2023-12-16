1 Little-Known Social Security Rule All Married Retirees Should Know

Social Security plays a major role in many retirees' budgets, especially for those who are struggling to save. In fact, just over 40% of baby boomers say they expect their benefits to be their primary source of income in retirement, according to a 2023 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

This means it's wise to ensure you're collecting every type of benefit you're eligible to receive. While retirement benefits are the most common type of Social Security, married couples could qualify for an extra payment each month. Here's how to see whether you're eligible.

Do you qualify for spousal Social Security?

Retirement benefits are generally available to those who have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years. But if you're married to someone entitled to Social Security, you could also receive spousal benefits -- even if you've never worked.

To qualify for spousal benefits, you must currently be married, and your spouse must be entitled to either retirement or disability benefits. The most you can collect is 50% of the amount your spouse will receive at their full retirement age (FRA).

There are a couple of important factors, though, that will determine how much you'll actually receive in spousal benefits:

1. Your age

To receive the full spousal benefit you're entitled to, you'll need to wait until your own FRA to begin claiming. You can file for Social Security as early as age 62, but your FRA will be somewhere between 66 and 67, depending on your birth year.

This is also true of retirement benefits, but one difference with spousal benefits is that you can't receive delayed retirement credits. With retirement benefits, delaying claiming past your FRA (up to age 70) will result in larger checks each month. But with spousal benefits, you'll receive the maximum payments at your FRA, and delaying past that age won't increase your benefits.

Also, if your spouse chooses to delay Social Security past their FRA, it won't affect your spousal benefit amount. The maximum you'll receive is still 50% of their benefit at their FRA.

2. Your work history

It is possible to receive retirement benefits based on your own work record, as well as spousal benefits, but your work history could affect the amount you collect.

The Social Security Administration will pay your retirement benefit first based on your earnings history. Then, if you're entitled to a higher benefit based on your spouse's work record, you'll receive an additional amount in spousal benefits.

So for example, say you're entitled to $800 per month at your FRA based on your work record, and your spouse will receive $2,000 per month at their FRA. In this case, your maximum spousal benefit would be $1,000 per month. You'll receive your $800 per month first, then you'll receive an additional $200 per month in spousal benefits.

In other words, you'll only collect the higher of the two amounts. If you're already receiving more in retirement benefits than you'd collect in spousal benefits, you don't qualify for this type of Social Security at all.

What if you're divorced?

Married couples aren't the only ones who could qualify for extra Social Security each month. If you're divorced, you could be eligible for divorce benefits.

To qualify, your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, and you cannot currently be married. As with spousal benefits, your maximum payment is 50% of your ex-spouse's benefit at their FRA. And if you're entitled to your own retirement benefits, the same rules apply as with spousal benefits.

Also, collecting divorce benefits will not affect your ex-spouse's benefit amount. If they have remarried, it also won't impact their current partner's ability to claim spousal benefits based on their work record.

Social Security can go a long way in retirement, so it's wise to make sure you're collecting as much as possible. If you're entitled to spousal or divorce benefits, it pays to take full advantage of them to maximize your income in retirement.

