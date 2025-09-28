1 Life-Changing Stock That I Plan to Never Sell

Key Points Meta Platforms has grown into one of my top holdings over the years.

Investing in Meta helped my wife and me buy our first home together.

Meta still has tremendous long-term growth potential.

I own over 100 stocks. However, a small handful have made the most impactful contribution toward growing my wealth over the years.

One stock that has truly delivered life-changing returns for me is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Let me share why I plan to never sell another share of this technology giant.

My Meta story

I initially invested in Meta Platforms (then Facebook) over a decade ago after reading a compelling buy report from a Motley Fool service that compared Facebook's digital advertising potential to Google's. At the time, shares had fallen considerably from their IPO level. The combination of price and ad-driven growth potential appeared so attractive that I bought long-term call options on the stock.

That well-timed purchase turned out to be a life-changing investment. Shares of Facebook would go on to recover from their post-IPO dip. However, instead of cashing in on my call options, I exercised them at expiration. I kept half the shares and sold the other half to help put a down payment on the first home my wife and I bought together.

Both sides of that trade have worked out well. My wife and I lived in the home for several years before selling it at a nice gain. We've gone on to buy and sell several homes, building lots of equity along the way. Now, we own what both of us consider as close to our dream home as we could have reasonably hoped to afford.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms has become my third-largest holding. While I've occasionally bought more shares when they seemed too attractive to pass up, most of the value comes from my original purchase, which has gained over 3,000%.

Why I plan on never selling any more Meta

I don't regret selling half of my Meta shares upon exercising the call option over a decade ago. Our homeownership journey has been a very enriching endeavor, both personally and financially. However, I don't plan to sell another share, even though I rarely use Facebook or any of Meta's other social media platforms.

One reason is that Meta now pays a dividend. As someone who likes to generate passive income, Meta now provides me with a nice income stream. While Meta's stock currently has a dividend yield of 0.3%, I'm earning a hefty 10% yield on my initial cost. I expect that income stream to steadily grow as Meta increases its dividend. I can use that income stream to buy other stocks.

However, the main reason I plan to keep holding Meta is the company's optionality. When I first invested, my thesis focused on Facebook's ability to monetize its large audience through advertising. Now, Meta is far more than a social media company -- it is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, which could drive even greater value creation in the future. The company's openness to invest in emerging technologies and new market opportunities reinforces my belief that it still has a lot of growth ahead.

The company is investing heavily in AI to develop superintelligence, aiming to create AI that surpasses human intelligence. Meta's bold vision is to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone, potentially transforming the impact of technology on society.

One way Meta aims to do that is through AI devices, such as AI-powered glasses. Many people already wear glasses, including me, making them a ready-made tool for AI applications. The company is also looking to develop AI products and tools for advertising, creating, and communications.

Meanwhile, my Meta Platforms' investment thesis extends well beyond AI to other growth opportunities, including products like Quest VR headsets and cloud gaming. Meta's history of pursuing new areas with long-term potential further supports my view that it can continue growing shareholder value for years to come.

A forever stock holding for me

Meta Platforms has already been a life-changing investment for me. Looking ahead, I'm excited by its bold ambitions, including the pursuit of personal superintelligence and a steadfast commitment to leadership in innovation. The company's ability to adapt and grow is a core reason why I'm committed to holding my Meta stock for the long haul. For me, it's more than an investment -- it has become a cornerstone of my portfolio.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

