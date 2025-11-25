This 1 Key Stablecoin Trend Just Stalled -- Should Ethereum Investors Be Worried?

Key Points

The value of the stablecoin market grew a lot this year.

A majority of those stablecoins are parked on Ethereum.

But their overall value seems to have stopped increasing recently.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Stablecoins are the crypto sector's cash equivalent asset of choice. Typically backed by fiat currency accounts and supported by smart contracts that maintain the coin's price stability, these coins serve specialized purposes in the cryptocurrency world. For most investors, they serve as the bridge between bank accounts and blockchains. However, after climbing steadily for the last couple of years and surging through the third quarter of 2025, the total stablecoin market cap is now near $300 billion and has slipped by roughly 1.5% over the last 30 days.

A market that was gushing new on-chain dollars is suddenly just idling, and that could be a problem for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), as more than half of those stablecoins live on that blockchain. Let's unpack how serious this trend losing steam might be, and what investors should do about it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It won't be pretty if cash inflows reverse

As you doubtlessly know, investors use stablecoins as a medium of exchange between crypto positions, as settlement rails for payments, and as the base currency for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications like lending and trading. Their value accounts for a bit under 10% of the roughly $3.1 trillion total crypto market value.

In Q3 2025 alone, the total stablecoin value across all blockchains surged by more than $44 billion. But in late November, the combined market cap of all stablecoins appears to be going into reverse after a multiyear spree of robust expansion. In other words, the stream of new dollar equivalents flowing into crypto has gone from a gush to a trickle, at least for now; it's presently unclear precisely what is driving the sharp falloff, but it could be as simple as elevated macroeconomic uncertainty.

Ethereum and its massive DeFi ecosystem are uniquely exposed to stablecoin flows, as it's the crypto sector's single largest venue for those assets to generate a yield or be exchanged for any one of a plethora of other assets on the network. It currently has roughly $165 billion worth of stablecoin tokens circulating on its chain, down 1.6% in the last 30 days. That stablecoin value is a big part of the reason why Ethereum's DeFi total value locked (TVL) is $68.9 billion, the largest in all of crypto.

Ideally, rising stablecoin balances on Ethereum would keep attracting new users, developers of decentralized applications (dApps), and fees. Hence, when the total stablecoin market cap stops growing, most of the slowdown is felt in Ethereum's neighborhood.

Is this a red flag?

For Ethereum, the risk scenario is that if the total stablecoin market cap stagnates or shrinks for a year or two, fewer new dollars will arrive on the chain. That would be quite bearish.

Its DeFi platforms might see slower growth in collateral and activity. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects would have to fight harder to raise funding. And less Ether would be burned or otherwise expended via gas fees. In a nutshell, it would mean the part of its investment thesis that assumes a constantly expanding pool of on-chain cash would (perhaps only temporarily) weaken, even as the core technology continues to improve.

A decline in Ethereum's price in such a situation would be very probable, and much to the chagrin of the coin's investors, it might be a fierce one. On the other hand, there are still solid reasons to see the recent stall as a pause rather than the start of a slide.

The structural forces behind stablecoins remain fairly strong, with regulatory frameworks finally taking shape in the U.S. with the passage of the GENIUS Act. Furthermore, tokenized U.S. Treasury products are gaining traction, which is important because they're another type of cash equivalent.

If stablecoin value stops rising but on-chain Treasury bill value accelerates, the combined movements could ultimately continue the trend of more dollar-backed assets entering Ethereum (net of outflows). In turn, that bullish effect should prevent Ethereum's price from falling much (or at all). Thus, the base case here is that stablecoin growth resumes (and Treasury growth accelerates) once the broader crypto market digests its recent volatility.

So, it's pretty clear that declining stablecoin value is a yellow flag, even if it isn't a reason to rush to sell Ethereum. If, over the next two to six months, stablecoin market cap resumes a clear uptrend and Ethereum maintains or expands its dominance, the current outflows will be forgotten as a tiny blip, and today's worries will have aged poorly. If, instead, the sector grinds sideways while Ethereum cedes its share to faster or more specialized competitors, that would be a genuine signal to revisit the coin's investment thesis and perhaps reallocate your capital.

Until then, keep an eye on the stablecoin market, as it's a big predictor of where the on-chain action is going to be -- assuming it's going to happen at all, that is.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $576,882!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.