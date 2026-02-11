1 Investment Firm Just Loaded Up on Yeti Shares. Here's why.

Key Points

Reinhart Partners increased its Yeti stake by 373,641 shares with an estimated transaction value of $14.37 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

Its quarter-end position value rose by approximately $45.76 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movements.

Yeti now accounts for 4.02% of the fund’s AUM, which places it among the fund’s top five holdings.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 10, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. increased its position in Yeti by 373,641 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the additional shares acquired was $14.37 million, based on the average quarterly closing price. At quarter-end, the total Yeti position was valued at $134.08 million, up approximately $45.76 million from the prior period, reflecting both trading and price movement effects.

What else to know

After this buy, Yeti accounted for approximately 4.02% of 13F reportable AUM at the end of December 2025.

Top holdings after the filing, other than Yeti:

UNK: FCNCA: $167 million (approximately 5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SIMO: $145.9 million (approximately 4.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IDCC: $133 million (approximately 4.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ACLS: $127.7 million (approximately 3.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SKWD: $123.5 million (approximately 3.7% of AUM)

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.66 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.83 billion Net income (TTM) $160.31 million Price (as of market close February 10, 2026) $47.06

Company snapshot

Yeti offers hard and soft coolers, drinkware, bags, outdoor living gear, and accessories primarily under the YETI and Rambler brands.

The company generates revenue through direct-to-consumer e-commerce, independent retailers, and international distribution channels.

It targets outdoor enthusiasts, recreation consumers, and specialty retail shoppers in the United States and select international markets.

Yeti designs premium coolers and drinkware for outdoor enthusiasts, leveraging a multi-channel strategy to reach a broad consumer base. The company is a leading designer and distributor of premium outdoor products, focusing on durable coolers and innovative drinkware. Its consistent growth reflects strong positioning within the leisure and outdoor recreation market.

What this transaction means for investors

This new filing comes about one week before Yeti releases fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 19. Investment firm Reinhart Partners is clearly confident in the business. But interested investors should watch the upcoming report closely.

That’s because Yeti’s business has been under pressure recently. Its products are certainly discretionary for consumers who may be looking to tighten their financial spending. That’s not the company’s only issue, either.

In the third quarter, Yeti’s adjusted earnings per share decreased 14%, even as net sales increased 2%. The company cited the “unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs in the third quarter” as the reason. Yeti’s international sales actually increased by 14%, while sales in the U.S. declined 1%.

The company continues to innovate, however. Management is confident enough to increase its share repurchase target to $300 million. Yeti also updated fiscal year guidance slightly to the high end of prior projections for sales and free cash flow.

Yeti is also transforming its supply chain and diversifying its manufacturing footprint to address tariff and supplier issues. That work is likely why Reinhart Partners added more Yeti to the portfolio. The upcoming fourth-quarter report will help investors determine whether tariff and supply chain headwinds are now in the past.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. The Motley Fool recommends Yeti.

