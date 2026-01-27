1 Investing Rule I Never Break

After investing for about 20 years (and making many mistakes along the way), I've developed a rulebook to prevent costly errors and let me stay invested while sleeping soundly at night. In this video, Fool.com analyst Tyler Crowe joins me to discuss some of our top investing rules that we use in our own portfolios.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 22, 2026. The video was published on Jan 23, 2026.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.