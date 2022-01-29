1 Infrastructure REIT to Profit From the 5G Rollout

The rollout of 5G network infrastructure is going to be a multi-year opportunity for investors, and real estate investment trusts that own and lease the necessary infrastructure are especially interesting opportunities. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 14, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss their favorite stock in the group for 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Crown Castle International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Crown Castle International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Matt Frankel: The next category is infrastructure REITs. I'm going to make you say your pick first, but if you're not familiar, these companies generally own cell towers, they own fiber-optic networks, they own all these communication infrastructure sites. What is your favorite infrastructure play for 2022?

Jason Hall: Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) ticker, CCI. I'm still convinced that Crown Castle and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) just need to switch names and switch ticker symbols because basically, they've got the wrong names.

Frankel: I agree. American Tower is all over the world while Crown Castle is domestic entirely. That was my pick as well. I'm not surprised because the 5G rollout is going to happen a lot quicker in America than it is in a lot of the rest of the world where American Tower operates. I think they stand to benefit the most in the medium term. As far as long term, there's enough growth tailwinds for both of them. But in the medium-term, I see Crown Castle being the winner.

Hall: I think so too. I also like the fact that for income investors, you're looking today for a better income, the yields close to 3%. Their track record of growing that yield is incredible. I think it's going to continue to grow to such a strong business. I agree, and again I agree. I like the fact that they are in the more mature market where they're focused right now where that rollout is going to happen quickly.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends American Tower and Crown Castle International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.