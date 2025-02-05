News & Insights

1 Industry-Leading Stock Down 35% You Can Buy Right Now and Hold Forever

February 05, 2025 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool->

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) isn't just the largest owner of industrial real estate; it is the largest real estate investment trust of any kind. Despite strong results, the stock is down about 35% from its all-time high. In this video, Fool.com contributors and real estate experts Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss why Prologis could be a stock to put on your radar for 2025 and beyond.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 31, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2025.

Matt Frankel has positions in Prologis and has the following options: short February 2025 $110 puts on Prologis. Tyler Crowe has positions in Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $90 calls on Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
