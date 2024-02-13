News & Insights

1 Incredibly Cheap Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

February 13, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool ->

Electric vehicle stocks have been the hottest part of the auto market for years, but that doesn't mean that legacy automakers are in trouble. In fact, some legacy automakers are making billions in cash flow and buying back huge chunks of their own stock.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers one cheap auto stock that's too good to pass up.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 10, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 12, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community.
