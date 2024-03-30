1 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Growth Stock to Buy Now

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) isn't your typical utility stock because its business contains two very different divisions. One provides a strong foundation, and the other provides rapid growth.

The combination has made NextEra Energy a dividend growth standout in the typically slow-growth utility sector. Here's what you need to know about NextEra and why this dividend growth stock is so attractive right now.

NextEra Energy is historically cheap

NextEra Energy's dividend yield is around 3.3% today. That's a touch below the industry average of 3.5%, using the Vanguard Utilities ETF as a proxy.

But NextEra is usually afforded a premium to its peers (more on this below). That 3.3% dividend yield just happens to be near the company's highest levels over the past decade, suggesting that the stock is on sale.

Adding to the allure, NextEra Energy has increased its dividend annually for 29 consecutive years. So there's a very real commitment to returning value to shareholders via reliable dividend growth.

But that brings up the key metric in this story: NextEra Energy's dividend has grown at an annualized rate of 10% over the past decade. That is why the stock is afforded a premium price since half that rate would be considered very good in the utility sector.

Put simply, NextEra Energy is a dividend growth machine and looks cheap today. But why? Perhaps something has changed.

NextEra is still projecting big dividend growth ahead

The truth is that something material has changed in the utility sector. Interest rates have risen dramatically over the past couple of years, and that will make it more expensive for utilities to operate their businesses.

Don't get too caught up in that -- NextEra Energy is projecting 10% dividend growth through at least 2026. There are some important facts to know here.

First, NextEra Energy is two businesses in one. The core operation -- about 70% of the company -- is its regulated utility operation. This division largely consists of Florida Power & Light, one of the largest utilities in the United States, which has long benefited from net migration to the Sunshine State. More customers mean more revenue, and the customer trends are not likely to change anytime soon.

As for higher costs, regulators are likely to consider rising interest rates when they contemplate NextEra Energy's requests for rate increases and capital-spending approvals. Maybe there'll be a short-term effect, but in the long term, higher rates shouldn't materially alter the dynamics.

The remaining 30% of NextEra Energy's business is its fast-growing renewable-power operation. The contracts it signs here are market-based, so they, too, will adjust along with interest rates.

But the real story is growth, with NextEra Energy hoping to roughly double its energy capacity in this division by 2026. In other words, more growth is the expected outcome, and that should further support the strong dividend growth that management is projecting.

The big picture is that, despite rising interest rates, NextEra Energy doesn't see much changing in its long-term prospects. That's opening up an opportunity for dividend growth investors to buy this dividend growth gem while it appears to be on the sale rack.

A unique buying opportunity

NextEra Energy isn't going to be for every investor. If you're seeking high-yield stocks, for example, you should probably keep looking.

But if you're a dividend growth investor or even a growth and income investor, NextEra Energy looks like a very attractive option today. It's not your typical utility, for sure -- but that's exactly why you should find the company and its 10% dividend growth rate so alluring.

Should you invest $1,000 in NextEra Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in NextEra Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NextEra Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.