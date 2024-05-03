1 Incredible Rule of Thumb for Retirement Spending

Many older adults worry about depleting their savings. In fact, a recent Allianz Life retirement study found that more than 60% of Americans worry more about running out of money than death.

While stashing away funds in a 401(k) or IRA is a smart move, it doesn't guarantee your money will last as long as you need it to. However, there's one simple rule that can boost your chances of enjoying your retirement without the stress of pinching pennies to make sure your money stretches: The 4% rule.

The 4% rule is still a good starting point

The 4% rule is a popular retirement strategy that helps you figure out how much you can withdraw from your savings every year without depleting it down the line. Essentially, the rule suggests that you:

Maintain a balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds

Withdraw up to 4% of your nest egg during the first year of retirement

Adjust your withdrawals to account for inflation beginning in year two

Let's say you have $2 million saved for retirement. According to the 4% rule, you could withdraw $80,000 in the first year of retirement. Each subsequent year, you'd adjust this amount for inflation. For example, if inflation is 2% in year two, you'd withdraw $81,600.

By following the 4% rule, your savings could potentially support you for at at least 30 years. This is because the diversification of your investments positions you to live off your nest egg without needing to dip into your principal. But if there are downturns in the stock or bond markets, things could shift.

Your personal circumstances will ultimately determine the best retirement spending plan for you. So you may need to tweak the 4% rule depending on your withdrawal goals, market conditions, and other factors. Nonetheless, the 4% rule is an excellent starting point for assessing your savings needs and expected expenses so you can position yourself for the retirement you've always dreamed of.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.