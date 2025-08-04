1 Incredible Reason to Buy Uber Technologies Before Aug. 6

Key Points Shares of Uber have advanced by about 44% year to date.

The company's combination of steady growth and reasonable stock valuation make it an appealing choice ahead of its next earnings release on Aug. 6.

It's been a banner year for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). As of this writing, the company's stock has advanced by 44% year to date. However, despite this impressive performance, investors may still want to consider buying shares ahead of the company's upcoming earnings announcement on Aug. 6. Here's why.

Uber stock has a unique combination of value and growth

Two of the most important concepts to grasp when investing are growth and value. Most often, we sort stocks into these two categories, with shares of young, fast-expanding companies in the former camp, and the shares of established, profitable companies in the latter camp.

Yet, every so often, there are companies that bridge the gap -- and it looks like Uber is one of those examples.

Uber is a fast-growing company. Revenue has increased from below $30 billion to more than $45 billion in only three years. Average quarterly revenue growth over that period has been an impressive 25%.

Similarly, profits have soared over the same period. The company's net income now stands at $12.8 billion, after posting a loss of more than $8 billion only three years ago.

Turning to valuation, Uber stock is surprisingly affordable. Shares of Uber have a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of only 15x. That's about half the average P/E ratio for the S&P 500, which is around 30x.

With the company set to release earnings results on Aug. 6, investors may want to consider buying shares of the company ahead of time, thanks to its reasonable valuation and long-standing history of impressive growth.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.