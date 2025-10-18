1 Incredible Reason to Buy Shopify (SHOP) Stock in October

Key Points

Bank results are telling a story of a healthy economy.

Shopify benefits when spending is strong.

Shopify has many growth drivers.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify ›

Economic indicators continue to confound the powers that be as they don't move in their typical lockstep. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is lowering interest rates because of high unemployment, but in the meantime, inflation has not been tamed, and this week, the big banks have been painting a rosy view of the economy as their earnings soar.

If the U.S. consumer remains strong and spending patterns are healthy, you can be confident that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) is reaping the benefits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The other e-commerce giant

Although Amazon has a strong hold on U.S. e-commerce, Shopify may be the runner up to the retail powerhouse. You won't see its name on the list of top U.S. e-commerce retailers because it doesn't sell products to consumers; it sells e-commerce, and increasingly all types of commerce, solutions as a business-to-business company. However, Shopify's gross merchandise volume, or the amount of money it processes across its commerce empire, comes close to Amazon's stores and third-party sales figures: $87 billion versus $107 billion in the second quarter.

Shopify makes money from subscription fees and processing fees, so its revenue is much lower than that: $2.7 billion in the second quarter. However, it's growing quickly. Revenue increased 31% year over year, and that's been accelerating.

The company has many factors helping it achieve that kind of growth. E-commerce is still increasing as a percentage of retail sales, an organic growth driver, but it's also expanding to physical stores and a complete set of omnichannel shopping options. Shopify offers the gamut of different packages, including single services, and that more recent development opens it up to a larger group of clients, including enterprise clients like Starbucks and Canada Goose. Entrepreneurship is on the rise, and that's Shopify's sweet spot.

It's also expanding internationally. Although Shopify is the largest e-commerce software platform in the U.S., it has major international competition from larger companies like WooCommerce and Squarespace, and it's launching new services in more global locations to grab greater market share.

Shopify stock is climbing

Shopify stock is already up about 47% this year, but if the banks are telling a story of the overall economy, Shopify is likely to demonstrate excellent performance when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4.

But whether or not it jumps in early November, which looks likely right now, it has a long growth runway, and the best time to invest is as soon as you can.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,300!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,470!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,044% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Shopify, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.