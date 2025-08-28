1 Incredible Reason to Buy Rivian Stock Before Nov. 11

Key Points The upstart electric vehicle maker is following Tesla's growth strategy.

We could receive huge news this quarter regarding new vehicle launches.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on or around Nov. 11. This could be one of the most impactful quarters in the company's history. I expect there to be critical updates across several areas of the business.

But there's one potential announcement I'm keeping a close eye on. Positive news could send the stock price soaring.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Expect big news on Rivian's upcoming vehicle launches

Want to scale rapidly as an electric vehicle stock? Tesla has already laid out the playbook: introduce vehicles that are affordable to the masses.

Sure, Tesla's Model X and Model S vehicles were a hit, but they often cost more than $100,000 to purchase. That's why they account for less than 10% of the company's vehicle sales today. The other 90% is dominated by just two models: the Model 3 and Model Y. It's no coincidence that these two models have starting prices of under $50,000.

Right now, Rivian has just two vehicles in its lineup: the R1T and R1S. Like the Model X and Model S, both can cost upwards of $100,000 depending on options. Put simply, these vehicles aren't affordable to the masses. This limits Rivian's growth until more affordable models are launched. Indeed, since the start of 2024, Rivian's sales have grown by just 3.5%.

All of this could change in early 2026, when the first of three new models is expected to start production. All should have starting prices under $50,000. Finally, Rivian will have vehicles that can be purchased by tens of millions of new potential buyers.

Earlier this year, Rivian executives confirmed that the R2 should have a starting price of around $45,000 with production expected in the "first half" of 2026. That means Rivian's November conference call will be the last earnings announcement of the 2025 calendar year -- possibly the last before production begins. Positive news confirming near-term production could send shares soaring.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.