1 Incredible Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock (NVDA) in November -- or Sooner

Key Points

Nvidia has become a dominant force in chips (and more) for data centers.

Due to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), data centers are in high demand.

Balancing headwinds and tailwinds, Nvidia looks like a promising long-term buy at recent levels.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Here's what's so incredible about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock: Over the past decade, it has averaged annual gains of 74% -- enough to turn a single $10,000 investment into one worth more than $2.5 million! Over the past three years, the stock has averaged gains of 144% annually. And it's up more than 35% year to date as I type this. The incredible thing is that despite that torrid growth, the stock doesn't seem outrageously valued, at all.

In fact, its recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.6 is well below its five-year average of 38.6, suggesting that the stock might even be undervalued. (Its recent price-to-sales ratio of 27 is quite steep, though, and above its five-year average.)

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Before you jump to buy shares of Nvidia, though, be sure you've researched it enough to understand it well. Originally known for gaming chips, Nvidia is now not only a leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) for games but also in chips for data centers. And data centers are booming, as much of our artificial intelligence (AI) activity runs through them. In its second quarter, Nvidia's data center revenue was up 56% year over year to $41.1 billion, making up more than 88% of total revenue.

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has estimated that spending on AI infrastructure (think: data centers and the chips they require) will be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of the decade -- up from around $600 billion in 2025. That certainly bodes well for Nvidia. (Huang has also noted that for every $50 billion spent on AI infrastructure, Nvidia gets about $35 billion, or 70%. Wow.)

Also, many people don't realize it, but Nvidia is providing not just chips to enable AI operations, but also software and other necessities. That has served the company well, but some see its dominance threatened, as some big tech companies work on developing their own chips and software in-house, as Meta Platforms is doing.

Meanwhile, the current geopolitical environment remains...uncertain, with Nvidia's business with China potentially threatened. And the company does face some competition, from the likes of Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom, among others.

Still, at recent levels, I think it's well worth thinking about adding Nvidia to your long-term portfolio -- perhaps now or in November. Even if its growth rate slows, due to competition and/or geopolitical interference with its progress, it's likely to keep growing -- via both data center offerings and other products. My colleague Beth McKenna has laid out a case for the stock skyrocketing in the coming five years -- but even if it only grows at a robust rate, that would work for me.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Selena Maranjian has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.