1 Incredible Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock Before Feb. 25

Key Points

Nvidia will release its next earnings report on Feb. 25, 2026.

The chipmaker's revenue has increased for 11 consecutive quarters, and it has an order backlog of $500 billion through the end of 2026.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the increased demand for GPUs has driven massive growth in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. The chipmaker is currently up an astounding 23,020% over the last 10 years (as of Dec. 26).

If you've been thinking about starting or adding to a position in Nvidia, there's one great reason to do so before Feb. 25, 2026.

Nvidia's next earnings report is coming up

Feb. 25 is when Nvidia will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter and its full 2026 fiscal year. The company's 2026 fiscal year ends on Jan. 31.

Nvidia's earnings reports have become more like victory laps. It has delivered 11 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, often in double- or triple-digit percentages. Most recently, its third-quarter revenue reached a record $57 billion, a 62% year-over-year increase. Fourth-quarter revenue expectations are $65 billion, which would mean sales of $213 billion on the year.

Taking a long-term perspective, Nvidia is also set up for future earnings growth. It has a $500 billion order backlog through the end of 2026, and earlier this month, the Trump administration authorized Nvidia to begin selling its H200 chips in China.

Nvidia is on the expensive side, trading at 47 times trailing earnings and 41 times forward earnings expectations. However, its sales have consistently grown, and the company's GPUs remain in high demand with other AI companies. Considering its next earnings report will most likely bring positive news, if you're going to invest in Nvidia, you might not want to wait too long.

Lyle Daly has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.